LAWRENCE — Firefighters quickly knocked down a blaze that broke out at a Swan Street home early Wednesday afternoon.
The two-alarm fire is believed to have started on the second-floor at 10 Swan St., said Deputy Fire Chief John McInnis.
Flames were leaping from a window in a dormer on the second floor when firefighters arrived.
McInnis said a resident on the second floor suffered burns to their left hand and was driven to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment.
The fire's cause remains under investigation.
The two-story, wood-framed home is owned by Paul and Ada Geggis and valued at $342,100, according to city assessing records.
Firefighters from Andover, Methuen, North Andover, North Reading, Haverhill, Dracut and Lowell assisted firefighters on Swan Street and covering the city while Lawrence firefighters were busy.
