LAWRENCE — There were no injuries but some 15 people were displaced early Tuesday morning when "heavy fire" ripped through a three-story building on Lawrence Street.
Firefighters were met by flames blowing through the back and top floor of 333-335 Lawrence St. at 4:22 a.m.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said fire was ripping up the side of the building and was "already running into the attic" when firefighters arrived.
Rafy Market is located on the first floor of the building with apartments upstairs.
Firefighters quickly searched all three floors making sure no one was trapped inside, Moriarty said.
Moriarty said firefighters battled the three-alarm blazed by "surrounding and drowning" the fire.
As of 7 a.m., firefighters were overhauling the building and mutual aid firefighters who responded from neighboring communities were being released from the scene.
After the flames were completely doused, and with an investigation underway, city inspectors ordered the building to be razed.
"The roof burnt right off," Moriarty noted.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Moriarty praised Deputy Chief Jack Meaney, who initially responded to the fire and struck three alarms, and firefighters who contained the bulk of the fire "to the building of origin."
A parked car was charred and some vinyl siding on a nearby building damaged, he said.
"Everything went pretty well. We were lucky the houses weren't any closer and that nobody got hurt," Moriarty said.
The Red Cross and Heal Lawrence, a local non-profit, was assisting the fire victims Tuesday. Heal Lawrence asked landlords with vacant apartments to help the three families to email them at heallawrence@aol.com .
A GoFundMe campaign for the Estevez family who lived in the building was also launched Tuesday.
Valued at $388,800, the building is owned by Jaime Manuel and was built in 1925, according to city assessing records.
