METHUEN — Firefighters knocked down a two-alarm blaze that broke out Monday night in an apartment building on Hampshire Street.
Flames were shooting through windows at 52 Hampshire St. when firefighters arrived at the six-unit building about 5:30 p.m., according to Fire Chief Timothy Sheehy.
“There was heavy smoke and fire upon arrival, the room [the firefighters] were in was totally engulfed,” he said. “It went right up through the attic and burned through the roof.”
Although two residents were home at the time, they were able to safely evacuate and no injuries were reported, Sheehy said.
He said the building’s “balloon frame” construction made it difficult to bring the fire under control.
“We were chasing this thing everywhere,” Sheehy said.
He said while the cause remains under investigation, the building is a total loss.
Methuen firefighters were assisted by crews from Lawrence and Salem, New Hampshire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.