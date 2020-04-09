ANDOVER — Two families were forced from their homes late Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out at 10 Temple Place, fire officials said.
Firefighters from Andover and Lawrence responded to the blaze about 4:40 p.m. The two-alarm fire displaced the families from the multi-family building.
It was not immediately known whether anyone was injured.
According to the Andover Fire Department’s Facebook page, members of the American Red Cross responded to the scene to help the displaced families.
The fire appeared to be under control around 5:20 p.m. Police have blocked off the intersection of High and Harding streets and are only letting residents into the area.
Neighbors reported hearing an explosion around the time the fire started, but an explosion has not been confirmed by officials.
