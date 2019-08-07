DERRY — A fire heavily damaged a single-family house at 2 Squamscott Ave. early Wednesday evening.
There were no injuries reported but four adults and a child were displaced, according to Battalion Chief Bill Gillis. They were assisted by the American Red Cross.
Three engines, a ladder truck and a medic company were dispatched to the scene at 6:22 p.m. when smoke from the house was reported. The residents said when they arrived at their home, it was filled with smoke and there was a fire in the basement.
The fire extended to the first floor, Gillis said. Firefighters quickly located, confined and extinguished the fire before it spread even further, the battalion chief said.
Two pets were retrieved from the home and were uninjured. Severe thunderstorms passed through the area just prior to discovery of the fire.
The cause and origin of the blaze are being investigated by the department's Bureau of Fire Prevention. The house is uninhabitable.
The house sustained fire, smoke and water damage to the basement. A wall on the first floor was also damaged. Gillis estimated the damage at about $30,000.
The house is repairable, he said.
The Windham Fire Department assisted local crews with an engine. Station coverage was provided by Salem, Londonderry, Manchester and Pelham firefighters.