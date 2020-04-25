NORTH ANDOVER — One family was displaced after a fire burned through their roof and second floor, Fire Chief Bill McCarthy said Saturday night.
The fire department was called to 84 Castlemere Place at 3:29 p.m. and saw fire coming from the roof of the home, McCarthy said.
The family was home at the time the fire started, but everyone made it out safely, he said. Firefighters originally entered the home on the second floor to battle the blaze, however, they had to evacuate the home and fight it from the outside, McCarthy said. There were no injuries, he added.
All of North Andover's trucks — two pump trucks, a ladder truck, two ambulances and two command vehicles — helped battle the two-alarm fire, he said. An additional ambulance from Middleton and trucks from Lawrence, Andover and Methuen also helped, he said. Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty was also there to help, McCarthy said.
Around 8:30 p.m. the North Andover Fire Department investigator and two investigators from the fire marshal's office were at the home trying to determine a cause, McCarthy said.