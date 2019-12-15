HAVERHILL — A woman suffered first-degree burns when a fire broke out Sunday night in the basement of a house at 15 Dudley St.
Fire Chief William Laliberty said the woman was taken to a hospital. A firefighter was treated at the scene after getting debris in his eye.
The fire started about 5:30 p.m. when Laliberty said a resident was drying out the basement after pumping water from it.
He said the man was using a Salamander heater to dry out the basement when items suddenly ignited.
Laliberty said the man attempted to put the fire out himself, which delayed other residents from calling 911.
By the time firefighters arrived, the flames spread to the attic of the 2½-story house.
The home has been deemed a complete loss.