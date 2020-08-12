Fire safety, affordability key concerns for Tuscan building

SALEM, N.H. — With the proposal of a new apartment building, Tuscan Village developers faced skepticism and questions at Tuesday night's Planning Board meeting.
In the original plan, a 220-unit senior living facility was proposed for the property. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, those facilities have been particularly hard hit financially, according lead developer Joe Faro. Because of that and other changes to the local housing market, the developers are proposing a 260-unit market-rate apartment building.
The proposal prompted questions and comments about affordability, fire safety and the project as a whole.
"This project has changes about as often as people change their socks," said D.J. Bettencourt, Salem resident and chairman of the Budget Committee, when he called into the meeting. "And I understand that there are reasons for that, and I understand projects of this size mature and develop over time. But I must say that there comes a time in which I think the board and this community has to say 'stop.'"
Faro said market conditions changed rapidly because of the pandemic. He sees the need for more market-rate housing in tax-free New Hampshire as people can choose to work from home, he said.
"If you think you can build a 3 million-square-foot, 170-acre megaplex like this without having to deal with market forces and market changes then you are a much better man than I am, because that is impossible," Faro said, in response to Bettencourt. "There is not a member of this board, or a member of this community, or any other one, that would be able to do this without having to deal with forces beyond our control, such as the market."
Developers have been working in tandem with town officials for years on this project. In May 2019, the town and developers struck a $38 million agreement, in which developers would do about $14 million in off-site improvements in town and pay about $24 million in development impact fees. Developers might now pay more in development impact fees because of these added residential units and other potential residential units.
"We have lived up to every single promise and every single expenditure and put tens of millions of dollars into this community," Faro said Tuesday. "I think you need to walk a mile in a man's shoes to understand how challenging it is to do a development like this, in an environment like this, when I listen to all of this negative feedback."
The Planning Board has been relatively receptive to approving plans for the Tuscan Village, Planning Director Ross Moldoff said. With this proposal, developers were only presenting a preliminary plan to the board. Town officials will now work with the developers to incorporate feedback from the board into the plan.
Fire safety concerns
The Salem Fire Department does not have a ladder tall enough to reach some of the proposed building's apartments on the fourth and fifth floors on the courtyard side, fire Chief Larry Best said. This is also a problem for the newly built Hanover apartment building, which was approved 18-months ago.
"The (Hanover) courtyard isn't set up to drive into (with a fire truck) because of the features and landscaping," Best explained. Instead, to get to an apartment on the courtyard side, firefighters need to carry in a free-standing ladder, he said.
The buildings are built to code with special compartmentalized firewalls and sprinklers to control fires, he said. However, if someone were trapped in a fifth floor, courtside apartment and needed to escape through a window, no current ladder would reach them, Best said.
"We are working through those scenarios to perform a rescue, should we need to, from the courtyard area," Best said.
Solving the problem is not as simple as buying a new ladder and fire truck to carry it, Best explained. "We need staffing to go with that ladder truck and a station, or place to store it."
Town voters did not support an effort earlier this year to buy land to build a new Main Street Fire Station that could have accommodated a new ladder truck.
Affordability option
With the new proposal, the planning department decided this was a time to renew the conversation about adding workforce housing — affordable units with regulated prices — to the project. Workforce housing is for people earning moderate incomes in their communities, about $50,000 for a single person in Salem, Assistant Planner Jacob Lafontaine said.
An affordable one-bedroom apartment in Salem would be about $1,100 a month, he said.
Apartments in Tuscan Village cost hundreds of dollars more a month because they are market rate. In the Hanover building, available studio apartments cost $1,812 per month and one-bedrooms start at $1,936 a month, according to the Hanover's website.
"We thought it was prudent to bring up because the project changed from its original plans," Moldoff said. He explained that many other cities and towns implement similar affordable housing requirements when projects have a higher population density.
The proposed apartment building would have a density of 40 units per acre, according to current plans. In Salem before the Tuscan Village project the most densely populated residential areas had 12 units per acre, Moldoff explained. In the Tuscan Village, the Hanover project has a density of 34 units per acre and the Corsa apartments have a density of 31 units per acre.
Multiple planning board members including Lyons, Jeff Hatch and Joseph Feole voiced interest in requesting affordable housing for this project.
Hatch, who described himself as living on a moderate-income, said, "We should have put our foot down early on and demanded 10% (workforce housing). But I think in this case where they are asking for another huge building with five floors I think we should get some."