ANDOVER — Officials say the fire that forced two families from their homes Thursday afternoon was caused by the malfunction of a hoverboard – a device that became a problem across the country in 2016.
Investigators determined that a hoverboard charging on the first floor of the two-family home ignited the fire, according to a release from the state Fire Marshal’s Office. No one was injured and the Red Cross is helping those who were forced from their homes.
Hoverboards are devices similar to skateboards, powered by lithium-ion batteries. The toys made headlines four years ago after many were received as holiday gifts but proved to have low-quality lithium-ion batteries that could cause explosions and fires.
Now, hoverboards must now be compliant with national safety standards.
A resident at 10 Temple Place reported the hoverboard fire in Andover around 3:40 p.m. While no one was injured, the two-alarm fire did displace three residents from 10 Temple Place. Two residents from the adjacent building, 8 Temple Place, were displaced as well.
Firefighters from Lawrence, Tewksbury, and North Andover assisted the Andover Fire Department at the scene. The building was heavily involved at times.
According to Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield, 10 Temple Place is no longer inhabitable because of extensive damage to the building and the multi-family residence adjacent to it, 8 Temple Place, is also uninhabitable due to smoke and water damage in the basement. Mansfield estimates that about $325,000 worth of damage was done to the buildings.
The fire was put out around 5 p.m, however, firefighters were still on the scene at 8 p.m. that evening.
With respect to hoverboards, Mansfield said to “use only chargers supplied with the hoverboard. Only charge a hoverboard when you are there to watch it.
and do not charge unattended, especially overnight. Overcharging can cause a fire.”
“It is important to purchase a hoverboard that has been approved by an independent testing laboratory such as Underwriters Laboratory,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “When purchasing online, be on the lookout for fraudulent claims.”
For more information on hoverboard safety or how to check if the UL listing is legitimate, go to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s webpage.