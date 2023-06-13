SALEM, Mass. — Two men who were wounded after a fatal shooting at a house party on Royal Street this spring have been indicted by the Essex County grand jury.
Saul Enrique Morales Espinosa, 22, of Lawrence, and Joshual Ramirez, 20, also of Lawrence, were each indicted on two felony counts: carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm, according to information released by Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker's office.
Desiderio Arias, 18, was killed in the 3 a.m. shooting Sunday, April 30, at 5 Royal St., Apt. 3. Five others were also wounded, police said.
Both criminal cases are now transferred from Lawrence District Court to Superior Court where the penalties they could face if convicted could be more severe.
Both Espinosa and Ramirez both pleaded not guilty during remote arraignments previously held before Lawrence District Court Judge Stephen Geary.
Geary ordered them both held without bail.
Immediately following the shooting, Espinosa was hospitalized in Boston with gunshot wounds while Ramirez was hospitalized locally, also with gunshot wounds, authorities said.
Both men are scheduled for pretrial hearings Friday via Zoom video conference, according to Tucker's office.
The case remains under active investigation state troopers assigned to Tucker’s office and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.
