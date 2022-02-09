LAWRENCE — Firefighters donned protective yellow ice rescue suits and were ready to launch a boat when an emergency call for a "dog in the water" came in Tuesday afternoon.
But a short time later Firefighter Eric Humphrey lifted a 35-pound dog named Milly to safety and reunited her with her owner.
"It ended up being quick and easy," said Fire Chief Brian Moriarty, who grabbed pictures of the dog's rescue just after 3:30 p.m.
The dog fell about 20 feet off a cement wall near 300 Canal St.
But fortunately, Moriarty said, the dog didn't venture into the icy water in the canal and stayed on the dirt shoulder.
Using a ladder that was lowered, Humphrey descended on foot into the canal and grabbed the dog. He leashed Milly and was able to climb back up the ladder with her, Moriarty explained.
The chief said the dog was unharmed.
"Other companies were strategically deployed to boot ramps and down river prepared for a more difficult water rescue," he said. "Eric made it look easy and the team returned to service very quickly."
The address for the Pacific Mill Lofts apartments is 300 Canal St. The dog and her owner live in the area.
