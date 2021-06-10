Firefighters battle blaze on Shawsheen Court in Lawrence

LAWRENCE — Multiple area fire departments responded to Shawsheen Court on Thursday evening where the flames from a burning apartment building could be seen from Route 495 and neighboring towns.
As of 8:56 p.m. the fire had caused "multiple collapses" within the building, according to firefighters on scene. At least ten residential units were impacted by the fire.
Near the scene was Lawrence City Councilor Marc LaPlante, who lives about a mile away, said he could smell the smoke from the fire at home.
"The first thing to do is just to make sure people are safe and protect whatever property that can be protected," he said.
"With Lawrence firefighters they are absolutely outstanding when it comes to doing the little things at a fire like this to protect people's properties," he said. "Whatever they can salvage, they're doing that because they understand how important, and what impacts these have. If you're walking, these people, obviously there's tears in a lot of people's eyes."
Andover, Haverhill, Dracut, North Andover fire departments provided mutual aid.
The Red Cross of Massachusetts posted to Twitter that their teams would be responding to offer assistance to an unknown number of people displaced from the burning building.
This story is developing and will be updated.