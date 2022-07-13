ANDOVER — Firefighters in Andover extinguished a brush fire, which began Tuesday night and continued on through much of Wednesday.
The fire was located around a half mile off High Plain Road and took the form of a mile long sliver running parallel to the power lines.
Andover Fire Chief Mike Mansfield said the burned area did not contain any houses and that no one, including any firefighters, was injured. Mansfield added that the power lines remain undamaged by the fire and that the fire would be categorized as a one alarm, meaning not a severe blaze.
Mansfield said the terrain and timing of the fire had made fighting it a challenge.
"Being out there, is pretty rough terrain and out there at night time, which just adds another dimension to the whole firefighting effort," Mansfield said.
The fire department's strategy was to get the entire border of the fire contained the first night, while taking out as much of the fire as possible and then to send in a team the following day to extinguish the remaining spots of fire, Mansfield said.
Mansfield described the conditions as "extremely dry" and said it is "very difficult" get water out to the area.
"We don't have any water supply out there so it all has to be trucked in," he said.
Mansfield said that this has required the use of specialized forestry trucks that can make it through the brush, unlike standard fire trucks. But while these trucks are better suited for the terrain, Mansfield said they can't carry as much water as regular fire trucks.
The Andover Fire Department was notified of the fire by a call from a passerby at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The department was assisted with station coverage by the Lawrence, Wilmington and Tewksbury fire departments.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
"I encourage anyone who is out in the woods this summer to be cognizant of fire hazards and conditions," said Mansfield in a press release. "We are experiencing moderate drought conditions which are making the land extremely dry this time of year, that exacerbates these situations."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.