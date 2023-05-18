WINDHAM —A group of Windham firefighters participated in the American Lung Association’s "Climb for Air" event at One Boston Place recently.
This event raises money to support people with lung disease and fight for every breath every day.
Firefighters, mostly dressed in full protective clothing and wearing self-contained breathing apparatus, climbed 41 floors totaling 789 steps.
Windham Fire Department was represented by members of Windham Fire Association and Windham Fire Association Auxiliary.
Firefighter Dave Baker completed the climb in 13:49, Firefighter Zach Zins completed the climb in17:01, Firefighter Diana Nault completed the climb in 31:25, and Fire Association Auxiliary member John Nault completed the climb in 9:51.
