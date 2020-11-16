LAWRENCE — Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out in a Jackson Street apartment building at noontime Monday.
The fire appears to be concentrated on third floor of 233 Jackson St.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty reported at 12:40 p.m. that the bulk of the fire had been knocked down.
"We are making excellent progress," Moriarty said, via fire radio broadcast.
Flames were shooting out of a third-floor dormer on the top floor when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters also reported fire elsewhere on the the third floor.
Methuen, Haverhill, North Andover and Danvers firefighters were called to the city as mutual aid for coverage. They are assisting at the scene and covering fire headquarters.
The property has 10 apartments, is valued at $631,000 and is owned by Durso Properties and JLH & Smith LLC, according to city assessing records.
This is a developing story. Check back to eagletribune.com for updates.
