HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Firefighting Museum will present a fire safety program Saturday, Aug. 20, from noon to 3 p.m.
In partnership with the Haverhill Fire Department, children and adults will be shown ways of surviving a smoke filled fire. The program includes a smoke tunnel for children to crawl through and will display the danger of smoke. The museum and its Hero Headquarters, an interactive children’s center, along with a photographic exhibit “Moments in Bravery” by Mike Jarvis, will be open until 4 pm. Admission is $5 per person and $15 per family.
The Haverhill Firefighting Museum, at 75 Kenoza Ave., is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays until the end of October.
Visit online at www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org.
Veterans Northeast to host first annual golf tournament
METHUEN — Veterans Northeast Outreach Center of Haverhill will hold its first Golf Tournament on Aug. 22 at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club, 210 Howe St. Registration opens at 6:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Registration fees start at $175. For more information and to register, email events@vneoc.org.
Salem teens awarded Planet Fitness national scholarships
SALEM, N.H. — Planet Fitness recently awarded two Salem teens — Anna Carbone and William Karantonis — $5,000 scholarships each for their efforts in promoting a kinder world for today’s youth.
Each received one of 50 national scholarships that Planet Fitness granted to Boys & Girls Clubs of America teens.
The two from the Greater Salem Club were recognized for their efforts that exemplified the company’s philanthropic initiative to promote inclusion in communities.
Carbone led Mental Health Awareness Month for her Keystone Club group at the Greater Salem Club. She made presentations to middle schoolers to help educate them on mental health issues.
Karantonis organized Mental Health Awareness Month for Club members and raised funds for their Keystone National Conference trip. He also shared his Boys & Girls Club experience shaped his empathy for others and helped him speak up and use his voice for the LGBTQ community.
Essex Agricultural awards scholarship
HAVERHILL — Sandra Dennis of Haverhill was recently awarded a $2,000 scholarship from the Essex Agricultural Society. She recently attended the Topsfield Fair’s annual Volunteer Picnic, where she was recognized for her academic achievement and was presented with a book titled, “200 Years of the Topsfield Fair” in addition to her scholarship before beginning college classes this fall. The Essex Agricultural Society, the organization that runs the Topsfield Fair, distributed $47,000 in scholarships to 32 high school graduates. Dennis is a graduate of Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical High School.
Scholarships awarded in Lawrence
LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Vietnam Memorial Committee recently presented $6,400 in scholarships and awards to the following students:
Thomas Cuddy and Ryan Hebert of Central Catholic High School; Sally Calcano, Joseph Carroll and Casey Neilon of Greater Lawrence Technical School; Franklin Candelario, Brandon Lavasta, Jeamely Rojas and Elysabeth Romero of Lawrence High School; Dariel Garcia, Elijah Hashem and Colby Keaney of Methuen High School; Maeve Gaffny and William Long of North Andover High School, and Daniel Fleming of Tewksbury Memorial High School.
The money was raised at the 29th annual Lawrence Vietnam Memorial Scholarship Cabaret and 24th annual road race. The Committee will continue to honor the 18 young heroes from Lawrence who gave their lives in Vietnam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.