HAVERHILL — MassHousing recently celebrated the success of the MassDreams first-time homebuyer assistance program that State Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, advocated for. The state legislature allocated $65 million in federal ARPA funding for homeownership assistance. The funding was distributed in part by MassHousing, which established the MassDreams program to deliver funds to residents, providing one-time grants to first-time home buyers in target communities, including Haverhill.
The program has awarded $1,049,631 in total to 32 Haverhill residents, with an average $32,800 grant to each. There were 42 homes purchased in Haverhill utilizing the MassDreams program, some of them presumably the aforementioned 32 Haverhill residents. Statewide, the program has provided 1,038 individuals with grants to purchase their first homes.
Vargas advocated with the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus for ARPA funding to be allocated towards homeownership assistance. The Caucus also partnered with the previous administration to create the Commonwealth Builder Program, which provides incentives to developers to build and sell homes to first-time homebuyers at subsidized rates. The first Commonwealth Builder home was built in Haverhill.
All of the funding allocated to the program has been distributed. Vargas said he will advocate alongside the MBLLC for additional funding in the new session.
New Stevens Library Trustee named
NORTH ANDOVER — Ron Rudis of North Andover has been named a new member of the Stevens Memorial Library Board of Trustees. Rudis replaces Mary Dishaw, also of North Andover, who had been a Trustee since 2017.
Rudis graduated from North Andover High School and went on to earn a master’s degree in Computer Science from UMass Lowell.
He worked as a software engineer for over 40 years before retiring and was active in the North Andover Scholarship Foundation for 16 years. Rudis is also a court appointed special advocate through Family Services of the Merrimack Valley.
Stevens Memorial Library at 345 Main St. has materials and programs for all ages and has been the Town’s library since the beginning of the 20th century.
Chamber plans Congressional Breakfast Forum
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Congressional Breakfast Forum Monday, Feb 13, at 7:30 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road. The speaking program begins at 8 a.m. Full hot breakfast buffet included.
Guest speakers Congressman Seth Moulton and Congresswoman Lori Trahan will discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the U.S. this year.
To register or for more information visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Business networking mixer planned
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Networking and Referral Mixer Monday, Feb. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Savings Bank, 84 Main St., Route 28, Andover.
Includes appetizers and beverages and business card drawings for door prizes. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members.
To register or for more information, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Cooking and Eating for One
LAWRENCE — Recognizing the deep connection between food and mourning, Tufts Medicine Care at Home has introduced a new session of “Cooking and Eating for One” to its lineup of free support groups offered via Zoom.
The series of three interactive workshops, which will take place on Mondays from 5:30 to 7 p.m., will teach straightforward, healthy recipes with minimal ingredients.
Mushroom pasta is Feb. 13; chicken piccata is March 13; and broccoli cheddar soup is April 10. Participants are invited to register for one, two or all three sessions.
Care at Home’s support groups for adults, children, spouses/partners and individuals in the LGBTQ+ community who are grieving a death are free of charge and open to the public. To register and learn more, call 978-552-4510 or visit www.careathome.org.
