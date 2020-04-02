HAVERHILL — The city closed off the Plug Pond Recreational Area to vehicle traffic Wednesday afternoon, after dozens of fishermen gathered along the shore of the pond.
City officials estimated that between 50 and 100 people were at the recreational area, many of them in groups, in violation of Mayor James Fiorentini's ban of people gathering at public parks, playgrounds and other recreational areas during the coronavirus crisis.
Fishermen were drawn to the pond because the state stocked it with trout on Tuesday as part of an annual program. The combination of that, pleasant weather on Wednesday and people being out of work due to the virus crisis drew the crowd to the lake, which is in a wooded, rural area.
The mayor said such a large crowd, much of it clustered along the dock of the recreational area, violated his distancing order recently put into effect to prevent the spread of the virus.
Police were called in to disburse the crowd and jersey barriers were installed at the entrance to the area, while city officials determined how to best control any future crowds.
The city is allowing people to visit the recreational area to take a walk or go fishing, but visitors are being warned not to gather in groups, as the fishermen did Wednesday.
The mayor said the jersey barriers at the pond entrance would be removed Thursday afternoon, and that signs are being installed directing people not to gather in groups along the shoreline or on the dock.
"We'll be sending police and Recreation Department workers by to ensure people are keeping their distances," the mayor said.
