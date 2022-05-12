METHUEN — The School Committee, during its May 9 meeting, honored five educators as Teachers of the Year and two high school seniors as SOAR Award recipients.
The Teachers of the Year include Kathryn Turmel, Nancy Shepherd, Kristen Bilapka-Cowpar, Jacqueline Rubino and Dawn Patterson.
Patterson was also chosen to receive the same honor from the Rotary Club of Methuen.
Dawn Patterson
“My dreams have really come true,” said Patterson, who teaches third grade. “My team and fellow teachers are the ones who truly deserve this honor, they hold me up and accountable 180 days a year.”
Patterson recalled the day when she was first introduced to the profession. At the time, she was a high school freshman in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn, N.Y.
“I was called to the principal’s office and handed the keys to the music room because our band teacher, my mentor and role model took an early retirement so that he and the chorus teacher could adopt a child,” said Patterson. “It was an undertaking too big for a kid, but I never shy away from a challenge.”
Supervising Principal Mary Beth Donovan said Patterson has dedicated the past 20 years of her life to educating students at the Tenney Grammar School.
“She embodies understanding that her students will be genuine scholars if they feel safe and valued,” said Donovan. “She loves her students and being able to care deeply and connect, especially when education has been turned upside down, is not a skill you acquire in professional development sessions.”
In addition, Donovan credited Patterson with establishing the school’s Giving Tree tradition, which provides gifts to 1,500 needy families during the holiday season. Patterson also hosts a trip to Canobie Lake Park for students and their families at the end of the school year. Donovan also highlighted Patterson’s technical prowess, particularly with the advent of remote learning.
“Dawn took on the technical challenge we all faced when COVID hit in 2020 and became an expert in remote teaching and learning, something that surprised her a bit. She used those unexpected skills and connected with her students through the computer screen,” said Donovan. “She really understood their struggles and fears. Her father contracted COVID and died during the early months of the pandemic. Despite the loss, Ms. Patterson stayed with her students.”
Kathryn Turmel
Katherine Proietti, supervising principal at the Comprehensive Grammar School (CSG), said Turmel “exudes enthusiasm and passion for content.”
“She is poised and runs her classroom with ease, sophistication and finesse,” said Proietti. “We have seen Kathy flourish as a proactive, problem solver.”
In addition, Proietti said Turmel, who has taught at CGS since 2006, is currently the Upper School ambassador for Project Lead The Way. She is also involved with the Assessment Development Committee for Science MCAS testing and ZEARN Training for Math.
“Kathy is the first to volunteer to be part of any academic endeavor that will help her students succeed,” said Proietti.
Turmel, who teaches fifth grade, spoke to her students about being chosen as a Teacher of the Year.
“You teach me new things every day, it’s a privilege to be your teacher,” she said.
Nancy Shepherd
Rebecca Gordon, supervising principal at the Marsh Grammar School, said Shepherd, a first grade teacher, has taken on the role of mentoring new teachers.
“Her supportive and nurturing personality makes all teachers, especially newer teachers, gravitate to her as a support and strong resource within the building,” said Gordon. “She learns right along with new teachers and always supports their efforts. We are extremely lucky that she is supporting our new teachers.”
Gordon also said Shepherd’s interaction with her students is “absolutely amazing.”
“They look at her with such admiration and it is evident that they want to please her,” he said.
Shepherd, who has been at the Marsh Grammar School since 2002, said she could think of numerous colleagues who were also deserving of being a Teacher of the Year.
“We all take this very seriously, it could be any one of them up here,” she said. “I am so fortunate to love what I do.”
Kristen Bilapka-Cowpar
Christopher Reeve, supervising principal at the Timony Grammar School, said Bilapka-Cowpar, a teacher in the CHOICES program, has been with the Methuen Public Schools for the past six years.
“In her time at the Timony, Kristen has proven to be a vital member of a truly remarkable program,” he said.
The school’s CHOICES program is specifically designed to serve students with emotional and behavioral needs.
“I have seen firsthand the remarkable effect this program has on the students it serves. A large part of that success is due to Mrs. Bilapka-Cowpar and her efforts among a fantastic group of educators,” said Reeve. “When interacting with students in crisis, Kristen is one of the best I have seen.”
Bilapka-Cowpar said she was “floored” to receive such an honor.
“All of my success is because of the teams that we have,” she said. “I appreciate this so much.”
Jacqueline Rubino
Richard Barden, supervising principal at Methuen High School, said Rubino, an English teacher of 13 years, strives to keep her students engaged in the curriculum.
“An aficionado of British literature, Ms. Rubino conveys to students how societal issues that are portrayed in literature are evident in the world today,” said Barden.
He also spoke about her work with the non-profit organization Facing History and Ourselves (FHAQ).
“Through her relationship with FHAO, Ms. Rubino drew upon her passion for Holocaust education to provide hundreds of students multiple opportunities to meet and hear the trying accounts of Holocaust survivors, Doris Edwards and George Elbaum,” he said.
In addition, Rubino created the Level Up Book Club last fall and is the school’s assistant varsity softball coach.
SOAR Award recipients
Also during the meeting, Methuen High School seniors Alyssa Nozier and Alexa Calabrese were honored with SOAR Awards. According to the high school’s website, SOAR Awards are given to students who have shown “remarkable academic success and commendable accomplishments.”
Johanna Fawcett, chairwoman of the English Learner Education Department, said Nozier enrolled at Methuen High School in October 2019 after moving to the United States from Haiti.
Her transition was challenging to say the least.
“When I first came here, I felt isolated, alone and completely lost. I had studied English in Haiti but what I knew wasn’t helpful in communicating with my teachers and classmates,” she said.
“Here I had nothing to do and felt stupid because everyone did everything for me because I couldn’t do anything.”
Despite the numerous obstacles, Nozier still had a burning desire to succeed. As a result, she now has a 3.9 grade point average and holds a Massachusetts Seal of Biliteracy in French, Haitian Creole and English.
In September, Nozier plans to study psychology at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
Special Education teacher Paul Tentindo said Calabrese has made great strides during the past four years.
“Alexa has worked diligently and conscientiously to maintain high grades in her major classes, and her teachers have taken note,” said Tentindo. “Alexa consistently attempted assignments independently from home, sought and accepted feedback electronically and successfully self-advocated for instruction on video and further resources, earning an A for the second quarter.”
In fall, Calabrese will be attending Northern Essex Community College to study early childhood education.
