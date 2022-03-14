ANDOVER — Five Andover residents are on the ballot vying for two School Committee positions March 22. All would be newcomers to elected office, replacing Shannon Scully and Paul Murphy.
Candidates were sent the same questions and answers were only edited for length. One question about the Instructional Assistants’ contract is no longer in play because the School Committee has tentatively reached an agreement with that bargaining unit. However, a new contract will need to be negotiated during the next 3-year term the candidate could be elected for.
Erin Cash did not respond to the questions.
Emily DiCesaro, Senior User Experience Designer at IBM
Wants to serve because: I am very excited at the prospect of serving the town of Andover as a member of the school committee. I am passionate about public education and feel that helping our children develop a love of learning early on can give them the confidence they need to be successful as they get older. My reasons for running focus on giving back to the community, a responsibility I feel to help prepare our students for success and having the opportunity to work collaboratively with a new superintendent in a way that can positively impact many children.
Top priorities in office: I think there are many very pressing issues that the School Committee works on at any given time, and many of them are interdependent on one another. However, as we come out of COVID, the mental health of our students, families and staff needs to be a top priority. I was happy to see that our superintendent recommended the School Committee approve more social/emotional learning and mental health resources in the FY2023 budget. Moving forward, we need to be ready to adapt and react as we continue to support our education staff and children in dealing with the aftereffects of the pandemic.
Jo Thorlin, Public School Teacher
Wants to serve because: I’d like to be on the School Committee because families need to be more involved in the schools again. We need to progress to a more upbeat, inspirational setting in our schools following the difficult two years of dealing with Covid and its effects on students’ happiness and academic progress. We need to pay Andover’s Instructional Assistants more and get their contract finalized. It’s important to enhance programs for students who need extra support to access grade level curriculum and also for students who benefit from AP programs and vigorous enrichment math, science, sports, arts, literature, social studies programs.
Top priorities in office: My first priority is helping students remediate reading, writing, math, social, and study skills that were highly impacted over the past two years. Another is to get parents back into the school buildings as volunteers and room parents to enrich the classrooms. Instructional Assistants need to be paid more for their important work. Let’s make sure students have access to Advanced Placement courses, or more science, math, literature, social studies, the arts, and a variety of sports programs. We need to interface with Phillips Academy and the vocational schools to pool our resources and strengths for our children.
Shishan Wang, Senior research scientist in Microbiology and Biochemistry
Wants to serve because: I would like to be involved in local government. When my three children are going through APS, I am so grateful for all the helps with my kids. As I am serving in AHS Improvement Council and Andover Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, I learned a lot and would be happy to continue the service in our local government.
Top priorities in office: Math and science should be further improved in Andover Public Schools. Andover School Committee recently voted to start AHS renovation. I would support addition of a new building in front of Collins Center or on tennis court. I propose AHS blueprint of three-building campus. I also support the combination of social and emotional growth with sportsmanship for student wellbeing. I would pay more attention to cultivate student learning motivation and curiosity. Then it would help students develop college and career readiness.
Sandis Wright, Managing Director of Information Management at the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.
Wants to serve because: As a resident of Andover for 11 years, I care about our schools – it’s one of the reasons many of us live here and is why I’ve become so involved in our community. I’m eager to continue on this path forward of community-building so our schools can excel. While our schools have a long-standing reputation for innovation and excellence, we must always look for ways to raise the bar. I thrive on collaboration and bringing people together with like interests. Collaboration is critical to learning, appreciating different perspectives and working towards common goals.
What will be your top priorities in office: Our top priority must be addressing pandemic impacts, especially given the student learning deficits which have emerged. The prolonged period of uncertainty, isolation and anxiety have been felt most in classrooms. As a result, responding to students’ needs is more critical now than ever. We need to ensure supports are in place to get students back on track, such as additional instruction and coaching for math and expanding supports for social-emotional learning.
Facilities must also be a priority, including solidifying plans for the high school while modernizing Doherty Middle and supporting construction of the new West Elementary/Shawsheen preschool building.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 22. For more information on where and how to vote visit andoverma.gov/413/Voting-Information.