NORTH ANDOVER — An impressive display of patriotism appeared this weekend at North Andover Common in honor of Memorial Day and Flag Day.
For the third year, the Exchange Club of Lawrence and the Andovers sold flags and encouraged individual dedications to those who have served their country or community, specifically in Andover, Lawrence or North Andover.
Dedications are typically in honor or memory of veterans and people serving in the armed forces. However, this year, like in 2020, folks had an opportunity to also recognize and dedicate flags to those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s display will remain longer — until June 13 — after an estimated 1,000 people visited the “Field of Honor” and its 500 flags last year.
But North Andover’s Common wasn’t the only place with a patriotic display. Dozens of volunteers also gathered in Bellevue and Immaculate Conception cemeteries in Lawrence to place hundreds flags on the graves of veterans.