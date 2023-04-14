Flashing beacons add safety to trail areas

DERRY — The town has several areas where flashing beacons ward off oncoming traffic so pedestrians can cross streets safely.
Now thanks to a donation from the Derry Rail Trail Alliance and Alexander-Eastman Foundation, additional sets of flashing safety beacon signals are in place at trail crossings on South Avenue and another planned for a location on Broadway.
The new signals will be able to flash when those wanting to cross activate a button, and continue to flash until people are crossed to the other side safely.
Derry already has similar beacon crossing signals in place in other locations some called “problematic” including additional locations on Broadway in downtown Derry.
The donated signals were purchased at a cost of $16,430 through proceeds from the Derry Rail Trail Alliance and the Alexander-Eastman Foundation.
Public Works crews installed the signals.
“The trail users and town will benefit from this donation through Alexander-Eastman Foundation and the Derry Rail Trail Alliance,” Public Works Director Mike Fowler said in a report to Town Council at a meeting earlier this year.
Trail supporters said the added flashing beacons will be a great safety addition to those crossings on the local trail system.
