PLAISTOW — Days before Carol Flyzik boarded American Airlines Flight 11, she shared a meal with her partner of 13 years on the porch of their renovated Victorian home on Palmer Avenue.
“We sat and had a great lobster dinner,” Nancy Walsh told The Eagle-Tribune in the wake of the terror attack, reminiscing on some of the couple’s last moments together.
Flyzik, 40, was headed west for work. As a supervisor for Medical Information Technology Inc., she planned to demonstrate medical computer equipment for hospitals and facilities in California.
Her family says that Flyzik was a supervisor, meaning she didn’t have to travel, but she often did, so that other, less senior employees weren’t constantly stuck with the burden.
“She would just step right up to the plate and she had a solution for everything,” Walsh told the newspaper nearly 20 years ago. “She just took care of whatever she had to take care of and nothing was ever too big for her and nothing was ever too small.”
Growing up, she was a “super kid,” according to a 2016 interview with Carol’s mother, Janet Flyzik. She described a happy-go-lucky and vivacious girl whose personality and work ethic led her to a successful career in medicine.
Carol’s memory lives on through two nephews who graduated from Timberlane Regional High School several years ago, and another who served in the U.S. Air Force.