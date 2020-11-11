Fond memories of Trebek 

SALEM, N.H. –– Each of the 25 video yearbooks Marty McCue produced holds its own memories, but one in particular weighs heavy on his mind this week.
Alex Trebek, the famed “Jeopardy!” host who died of pancreatic cancer Sunday, was among a handful of celebrities in the mid-1990s to respond to letters from McCue requesting a cameo for Salem High School seniors to carry into their future.
McCue recalls sending nearly 200 notes and getting fewer than 15 replies.
“I explained the whole thing, and provided a script for them to read, record and send back,” McCue said.
Jay Leno, Dick Clark, Bob Barker and Regis Philbin joined Trebek in hearty replies over the years. In 1996, the “Jeopardy!” legend took it a step further.
“He had his staff follow up with me to make sure he did it right,” McCue recalled this week.
In his game show’s signature question-and-answer format, Trebek perfectly delivered his lines.
“This isn’t the place you park your car if you don’t get to Salem High School by 7 a.m.,” Trebek said.
The clip flashes to then-Principal Pat Corbin, who replies from his office with an oversized bowl of spilling popcorn, “That’s easy! What is the grassy area outside the auto garage?”
“That’s right,” Trebek confirms.
Corbin knows, declaring, “I park there all the time.”
"Naughty, naughty," Trebek says jokingly, shaking a finger.
“It just went great,” McCue said. “I sent a really long, nice thank you letter to him and also a copy of the final video yearbook.”
That would be McCue’s final interaction with Trebek, he said, “but it was a good one.”
McCue left Salem High in 2016 and now works for several Manchester-based radio stations.