LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley YMCA will hold a second food and personal care item drive to ensure the shelves are stocked for those facing food insecurity at this time. Donations will be accepted Wednesday, March 25, at the Andover/North Andover YMCA from 4 to 6:30 p.m. In an effort to maintain social distancing, people bringing donations can drive up to the side entrance of the Y (on the child care side), where volunteers will take the donations so people won’t have to get out of their cars.
The food pantry is in need of cereal, pasta, Spaghetti O’s, oatmeal, coffee/tea, canned chicken and tuna, fruit cups, granola bars, chicken noodle soup (no tomato or cream of… ), beans, boxed meals ramen noodles, and 100% juice. The pantry also needs shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, disposable diapers, baby wipes and feminine care products.
Donations will be taken to the food pantry at the Lawrence Y to be distributed on March 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. Volunteers will take orders and bring the food out to those in need so that people won’t need to enter the Y.
For more information, visit mvymca.org/pantry.
Walk for Hunger canceled
BOSTON — Project Bread's 52nd annual Walk for Hunger, originally scheduled for May 3, has been canceled. Many Merrimack Valley food pantries depend on the Walk; many Merrimack Valley residents participate to live their faith.
Plaistow Lions Club holds food drive
PLAISTOW—The Plaistow Lions Club will be holding a food drive. The club is providing the children from Pollard School with food during the weekends. They are looking for single servings of vegetables, crackers, soup, tuna, chicken, Chef Boyardee, Dinty Moore Meals, instant rice, cereal, granola bars, pudding, single serving snacks, juice boxes, mac and cheese, oatmeal, raisins, apple sauce and baked beans.
Drop off items at Plaistow's Vic Geary Center 18 Greenough Road in Plaistow. Drop off times are Thursday, from 1 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m; Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Follow the driveway around the back of the building and drive to the side door and volunteers will come collect the food.
Hazardous waste collection day canceled
HAVERHILL — The city has canceled its household hazardous waste collection day scheduled for March 21, at the wastewater treatment plant in Bradford. The collection will be held as soon as the coronavirus crisis has passed.
As a reminder, residents are asked to visit cityofhaverhill.com to pay bills and conduct other city business, call 311 with questions and visit coronavisus.gov for reliable, updated information about the disease.
Run/walk postponed
HAVERHILL — A 5K Run/Walk in memory of Haverhill's Michelle Benedetti scheduled for March 22, has been postponed due to concerns for the coronavirus. A new date for the event will be announced.
Music festival, art sale canceled
HAVERHILL — Haventown Haverhill has canceled its all ages live music festival and art sale planned for March 21, at Harbor Place. The event was to feature music by four bands and the art of five artists.
Democrat caucus canceled
HAVERHILL — The Democrat caucus scheduled for March 21, at the public library has been canceled. Organizers are looking to hold this event sometime in April, to be announced at a later date.
For more information, contact Bill Cox at 978-374-6297.
National Refugee Shabbat to be live streamed
HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El will live stream the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society National Refugee Shabbat, March 21, at 9:30 a.m., during which Jews across the country will take action for refugees and asylum seekers.
Taking part in this special Shabbat service is Marius, a Togolese asylum seeker currently hosted by the Merrimack Valley Interfaith Sanctuary Network, who will speak about his experiences living as an asylum seeker.
Before the service begins, please go to zoom.com. You will need to download the Zoom app onto your computer or your smartphone. You do not have to create a Zoom account in order to listen to the recording — but if you do, you can test out your speakers before the service.
Click on tinyurl.com/uow77ag. Use meeting ID 418 878 740, and password 219422.
For more information, contact Nancy LaFleur at 978-373-3861 or visit TempleEmanu-El.org.
Baseball registrations are by mail only
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Senior Baseball has cancelled its in-person registrations and will only accept registration by mail.
Download an application at haverhillseniorbaseball.com and send it to the P.O. Box listed on the application.
Openings are limited. The spring season is open to players ages 13 through 15 who live in Haverhill, southern New Hampshire or surrounding areas.
For more information, contact Larry O'Brien at 978-373-6982 or Dan Francescone at 978-807-5068.
City works to eliminate online transaction fee
HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini said he is working with several vendors who provide online payment services for transactions such as paying water bills, excise tax and permit fees to eliminate the 3% fee that is currently charged.
"We encourage people to pay online and we want to make it as easy as possible for people without having to pay the transaction fee," he said.
In the meantime, the mayor is asking residents to conduct City Hall business online, and not come to City Hall without first making an appointment by calling 311.
"There is nothing you can do in City Hall that you can't do online," he said.