HAVERHILL — The Senior Men’s Softball league will hold a food drive on Sunday, June 25, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Haverhill Stadium on Lincoln Avenue to benefit the Liz Murphy Open Hand Pantry.
Desirable food items include boxed cereal, individual packets of oatmeal, canned fruits, peas, black beans, mixed veggies, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes and spaghetti sauce (no glass jars please), as well as ketchup, mayonnaise, boxed pasta, juice boxes, lemonade mix, Kool-Aid, ice tea mixes and freeze pops. Market Basket gifts cards are always welcomed.
The Pantry distributes groceries, frozen meat and fresh fruits and vegetables every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Program participants may receive food twice a month.
It also distributes baked goods, toiletries, and household items when available, as these items are often donated by businesses and individuals.
The pantry is sponsored by St. James and St. John the Baptist Catholic Churches and is located in the basement of the Unitarian Universalist Church at 16 Ashland St.
For more information email to tmm022057@gmail.com.
Appraisal event at the Buttonwoods
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will host an appraisal event fundraiser titled "What's It Worth" on Saturday, June 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. Up to three items per person will be appraised for $10. First come, first served.
For more information visit buttonwoods.org.
Cookout for veterans at Forest Lake
METHUEN — A free cookout for military veterans and their families will be held at Forest Lake on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bring lawn chairs and wear hats and T-shirts that show support for your branch of the service.
Registration is required at tinyurl.com/VetCookout or by calling the city's Veteran's Office at 978-983-8585. The event is being held with support from the Methuen Fire Department.
City Club celebrates successful year
HAVERHILL — The Women’s City Club of Haverhill will hold an end-of-year celebration at its June 20 meeting.
Members will have time to share ideas for the fall and beyond and planning for the 2023-2024 year, and are reminded everyone needs to sign up for a monthly committee, whether it is setting up, greeting members at the door or helping to plan and serve the menu.
The club meets at the Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton St. Doors open at 12:15 p.m. and the meeting ends at 3 p.m.
The club meets the third Tuesday of each month from September through June. Guests are welcome and pay $4. Members are reminded the $40 annual dues must be paid to continue membership.
The club, founded in 1917, is open to all women in the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire. Those seeking more information may email tgagnon27@comcast.net.
