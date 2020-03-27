HAVERHILL — Due to the coronavirus crisis, the number of people using the food pantry at Sacred Hearts Parish in Bradford has nearly doubled, and now the pantry is struggling to keep up with the increased demand.
Pantry manager Bill LaPierre said that before the crisis, he was receiving food from all Masses, but with Masses cancelled, all that food he normally receives is not coming in.
"I am asking anyone who cares about those who are struggling or out of work to help us," LaPierre said. "We are in dire need of cereal, baked beans, soup and snacks or any items you can give. May Jesus watch over all of you and your family."
Donations can be dropped off at the food pantry behind the church, weekdays from 8 to 11 a.m. or on Sundays from 8 to 11 a.m.
Classes of 1966 seek support for Vietnam Memorial
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill High School, St. James, and Trade School classes of 1966 are spearheading an effort to support the new Vietnam Memorial located on Mill Street near the entrance to the Plug Pond Recreation Area. Many classmates are Vietnam veterans, and classmate Frederick Durocher lost his life in Vietnam in 1968. Members of the classes of 1966 are encouraged to properly recognize their service.
Thanks to the generosity of a classmate who served in Vietnam, all donations will be matched. Please make your donation check payable to the Haverhill High School Class of 1966, and organizers will make the donation in the names of the Haverhill Classes of 1966.
You should note the Vietnam Memorial Project on your check. Please send all donations to: Haverhill Class of ’66, c/o Kathy Bresnahan, 30 Woodland Way, Haverhill, MA 01830 on or before April 15. The class and matching donation will be made at the end of April.
More detail on this effort is available at haverhillveteranscouncil.com/haverhill-vietnam-memorial.
CART moves to essential trips only
DERRY — In an effort to keep drivers and its ridership of safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cooperative Alliance for Regional Transportation (CART) will transition to essential only travel beginning on March 30. CART will communicate with all passengers who have current trips scheduled and make adjustments where appropriate.
Essential travel will include medically necessary trips such as dialysis or to a pharmacy as well as trips to the grocery store. CART will work with passengers to accommodate the essential trips and will work on timing to be as flexible as possible.
CART provides fixed route and curb-to-curb demand-response transportation serving the New Hampshire towns of Chester, Derry, Hampstead, Londonderry and Salem.
Service will remain available to all towns, five days a week. Any questions, concerns or comments should be directed to mwhitten@mtabus.org or phone CART at 603-792-5151.
River Bards poetry nights cancelled
HAVERHILL — Creative Haverhill has canceled its April 3 and May 1 River Bards poetry nights due to COVID-19. A future announcement will be made as to whether there will be a June poetry night.