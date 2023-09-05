METHUEN — For Maggie Lefebvre and her husband, Chris, working with seniors is about the ability to help someone.
“I think that approaching everybody with kindness is really the key to success, for people with dementia and without,” said Lefebvre, who is a practicing labor and delivery nurse as well. “You can really make a difference.”
The two started Seniors Helping Seniors’ first location in the Merrimack Valley at the end of 2022. Seniors Helping Seniors is an in-home care service in which the caregivers are seniors themselves. The services are meant to make the patients’ lives easier within the comfort of their own home.
The services was founded in 1998 and has since grown to include hundreds of locations in the US and Internationally.
Caregivers help with tasks such as grocery shopping, laundry, dishes and whatever else may be needed.
In addition to Methuen, the Lefebvres serve 26 other communities, including Haverhill, Lawrence and Dracut. To serve the area, the Lefebvres oversee about a dozen caretakers for about the same number of senior patients, with more being added each month.
“From our very first meeting with (Seniors Helping Seniors) it felt like it was the right fit for us,” Lefebvres said. “We just loved the idea that we are able to make a difference for people.”
Maggie Power is one of those caregivers and has been working within the caregiving field for over 40 years.
“I love it,” Power said. “We’re here at the beginning of life. We also need someone at the end or in the hard times.”
For seniors with memory loss and dementia, in-home care may be even more essential. By staying at home rather than in an assisted living center, Power said the seniors are able to recognize their surroundings and feel more comfortable.
Familiarity also helps as a person with dementia loses their ability to plan, initiate and complete activities. In familiar surroundings, seniors are able to have routines and become calmer around their rouitine, according to the Alzheimer’s Project.
“Being able to stay home, where you’re comfortable and know the surroundings,” Lefebvre said, “I think that helps folks to slow the process of their decline because they have things that are familiar and they have family around that’s familiar.”
For Power that aspect of Seniors Helping Seniors is more personal. She took care of her aunt, who lived in her house for 15 years with Alzheimer’s.
“It’s enough that they’re losing who they are, how they feel,” Power said. “The comfort – my aunt saw her bedroom and knew that. You take them away from that, it’s so much more traumatizing.”
Power said she works to “go to their world where they are,” meaning she would meet a person with dementia, including her aunt, at whatever point in time they think they are living. Explaining what may “really” be happening can be forced and confusing to seniors with dementia.
For example, Power’s aunt thought her father was waiting for her down the street, so she went out looking for him.
“Through my education with the Alzheimer’s Foundation, I learned just go to her world,” Power said. “I would say ‘your father told me that you have to be a good girl and it’s bad out so he wants you to stay here.’ It would calm her right down.”
Lefebvre said that helping seniors in this way ensures that everyone is happier.
Power said that her work is to make sure that seniors in her care stay at home with the dignity of being as independent as possible. It is a harder situation, Lefebvre said, because seniors are often aware that they are losing their freedom.
“There’s nothing worse than losing your independence,” Power said. “If I can help them in any way feel a little more comfortable and assist them in a way that they don’t feel like I am doing everything for them, it’s just nice.”
Support from a senior caregiver who is more like a peer is also beneficial to the patients. Not only do they serve as a helping hand to families who cannot stay at home all day with their senior members, but it also ensures companionship.
Loneliness oftentimes quickens a person’s decline with a disease like dementia. Older adults are often at an increased risk for loneliness and social isolation because they are more likely to live alone, lose family or friends, or have hearing loss, according to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention.
“Really working to combat someone’s loneliness can make a huge difference in their life,” Lefebvre said. “If we can help prevent that, we’re happy to come in and do everything we can.”
Social isolation is associated with about a 50% increased risk of dementia as well as a 29% increased risk of heart disease and 32% increase of stroke, according to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.
A study published in February 2022 in “Neurology” suggests that loneliness can be associated with poorer executive functions like decision-making, planning and attention. This creates a vulnerability to dementia, which is why programs, like Seniors Helping Seniors, are focusing so much on companionship.
“They want a companion and a friend as well, someone that they’re going to see a certain number of hours a week,” Power said. “There’s nothing more verifying to walking up to one of your client’s who is living alone and they smile.”
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.