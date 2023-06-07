From afar, it appears to be one of those crazy golf events — 40 miles down Rte. 495 with a bunch of crazy golf addicts.
It’s this Thursday and Friday at Juniper Hills Golf Course in Northborough, with over 100 people playing 100 holes of golf in one day.
Even crazier than playing that much golf in one day is the money the event raised — $1 million.
What isn’t crazy is the beneficiary — families dealing with cancer.
This two-day event, called “Golf Fights Cancer,” is hoping to repeat last year’s huge windfall.
Since it all started in 2005, the event has raised $10 million.
Two of the players – and original organizers – are from North Andover and they have a little more skin in this particular marathon.
A sports-oriented power couple, Ed and Diane Lynch, were there when this started, lending a sort of bittersweet aspect to the event.
The “bitter” part is why they are involved, and that story also began in 2003 when they moved into a quaint North Andover neighborhood called Hickory Hill, behind Barker Farm.
“We didn’t know anybody. We were living New Rochelle (New York). I grew up in Reading. North Andover was somewhere in the middle for both of us,” said Dianne. “It was close enough to the airports in Manchester (N.H.) and Logan in Boston. Ed flew to New York City a lot. I traveled a little bit but could work remotely.”
It was Columbus Day, exactly three months into their move, that their 3-year-old son Jack was quickly brought to his pediatrician after waking up with bruises under his eyes. He had other issues previously, unable to be diagnosed, including him walking with a limp.
This ailment concerned mom and dad.
So they brought him to his pediatrician, who met them in the parking lot, and said Jack needed to be seen immediately at Tufts Medical.
Within hours Jack was diagnosed with leukemia.
“When they called for oncology we knew it probably wasn’t good,” said Dianne.
Jack spent the next three weeks in the hospital while mom basically moved in. Oh yes, she was also seven months pregnant with child No. 2, Aidan, at the time.
Three weeks turned into three years of doctors’ visits, tests, radiation or chemo treatments, including six months of back and forth visits getting experimental treatments at the famed Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.
They had a Merrimack College student start out as a babysitter, later moving in with the family full-time.
“She ended up graduating while living with us,” said Dianne. “[Nicole Cyr] was a blessing for us.”
The Lynches realized early on, that they didn’t just move into a nice neighborhood in North Andover.
They moved into a village.
“People were cleaning our house. They were bringing food every day, some of them complete strangers,” said Dianne, getting a little emotional. “While it was really tough for us, on the other hand it was truly uplifting. It was amazing what so many people did for us. Amazing!”
They were trying times. Jack eventually passed away at age 6 in November of 2006.
A month earlier, Dianne gave birth to son No. 3, Thomas.
“That’s the way our life was,” said Dianne. “There was always something important facing us.”
Fighting cancer through golf
Before Jack’s initial diagnosis, current PGA president Jay Monahan, who had been running the PGA’s Deutsche Bank event at TPC Boston, and former Navy Seal Brian Oates, attended the funeral of a colleague who died from cancer. They decided to run the Boston Marathon in 2003 and raise money on behalf of a friend who passed from cancer.
Monahan had relationships with both Ed and Dianne, through their sports media businesses – Dianne with the Major League Soccer; Ed with a video production company.
When Monahan heard about Jack’s fight, he and Oates decided to run the 2004 Boston Marathon to help raise money for the Lynches, including helping with the mortgage, transportation, etc.
Talk about a Godsend.
“Dianne had to quit her job,” said Ed. “It was incredible and very much appreciated. It helped us out big-time, including with hospital bills and other things.”
In a meeting with Monahan and Oates, the Lynches took the marathon idea and brought it to the golf course.
The Golf Fights Cancer Marathon was born in 2005. They picked a charity with ties to cancer.
“We started at Stowe Acres with 12 of us playing,” recalled Ed. “The guy that owned the course donated it for the day. We just played and played, round by round. It was exhausting.”
They raised $37,000.
“We realized what we had gone through that we didn’t want it researched-based at the beginning. We bought a blood machine for the (Tufts) floating hospital. It saved parents time from testing every four hours.”
By 2013 they raised over $100,000 and in 2015 over $200,000.
This year they are hoping to match last year’s $1 million.
One development from the event is that the golfers can dictate which cancer outlet the money goes to. The 21 golfers from North Andover, most members at the North Andover C.C., will be donating to “One Summit,” which helps kids battling cancer through experiential learning with Navy SEALs mentors.
Dianne also happens to be the executive director for “One Summit.”
“This idea of building resilience in patients and their siblings is truly honoring the life that Jack lived,” said Dianne. “Jack really taught our family to be resilient and become stronger. I can help any family through this transition, the struggle, it is the biggest gift of all.”
Last year “One Summit” golfers specifically raised over $50,000 but got a check from Golf Fights Cancer for $87,000.
All golfers from North Andover were expected to raise about $3,000 each.
Two other North Andover guys, John Dias, who is a “Golf Fights Cancer” board member, and James Yonchak will be playing, too, raising money for “GFC,” so as to help defray the costs at the course Thursday and Friday.
As for the actual “golf” part of the 100-hole event, Ed, for one has figured a way to find a short cut or two … or three.
He and his partners will play three balls on every par 3, two balls on every par 4 and one ball on every par 5.
“It definitely speeds the process up by a few hours,” said Ed, who expects to be on the course about eight hours. “But there are other guys who play all 100 holes, all legit, which takes between 12 or 13 hours. Either way, it’s a blast for all of us.”
Dan Fay, whose eldest son Jack is about the same age as Jack Lynch would’ve been, will be playing with his two sons Jack and Tyler.
He’s been playing almost since the marathon event began.
“Ed and Dianne are two special, special people,” said Fay. “To think about what they went through, their resilience, is inspiring.
“I haven’t seen a lot of people not only handle what happened to their oldest son, but handle it in such a positive way. It was 17 years ago and they are still keeping Jack’s name at the top of people’s minds. I’ve never seen them waver. Never ... It’s an honor to know them.”
