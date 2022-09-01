When voters go to the polls for the State Democratic Primary Election on Sept. 6, they will find nine candidates vying for seats in both the state Senate and House of Representatives.
The winners of the Democratic primary will run unopposed in the general election on Nov. 8 and are virtually guaranteed their seats.
15th Essex District — House of Representatives
Former Methuen City Councilor Ryan Hamilton is running unopposed in both the primary and the general election and will be the state representative for the 15th Essex District, which includes Methuen and Haverhill. In addition to his time on the council, Hamilton worked in the Office of Constituent Services under U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan and was a member of Mayor Neil Perry’s administration. State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell is not seeking re-election to the 15th Essex District after 16 years on Beacon Hill.
4th Essex District — House of Representatives
Three candidates are running for state representative in the new Fourth Essex District, which includes Methuen and Lawrence.
James McCarty has served on the Methuen City Council since 2018. At the age of 27, he became the youngest councilor in the city’s history to be elected chairman.
William Lantigua served as the state representative for 16th Essex District from 2003 to 2010. He was also the mayor of Lawrence from 2010 to 2014.
Estela Reyes has been on the Lawrence City Council since 2012 and is the current vice president. She took part in the Never Again Movement, which prevented Columbia Gas from doing business in Massachusetts following the Merrimack Valley gas explosions in 2018.
16th Essex District — House of Representatives
State Rep. Marcos Devers is seeking reelection having led the district since 2019. Prior to becoming a state official, he served on the Lawrence City Council from 2000 to 2006 and was the council president from 2002 to 2004. He was also the acting mayor of Lawrence from September to November 2001. In addition, Devers spent more than 15 years teaching science and math at Lawrence High School and at Greater Lawrence Technical High School.
Francisco Paulino is a senior tax associate at Madison Tax, a position he has held since 2011. He also serves on the Lawrence Human Rights Commission and is a former School Committee member.
The 16th Essex District includes Methuen and Lawrence.
17th Essex District — House of Representatives
Incumbent Democrat Rep. Frank Moran of Lawrence faces no primary challengers, nor will he face Republican opposition in the general election. He will return to his seat without a fight after serving since 2013.
The 17th Essex District includes Andover and parts of Lawrence and Methuen.
1st Essex District — State Senate
There are three candidates on the Democratic primary ballot vying for the state Senate seat in the 1st Essex District. State Sen. Diana DiZoglio has represented the district since 2019; however, she is not seeking re-election as she is running for state auditor.
Eunice Zeigler has been on the Methuen City Council since 2018 and currently serves as vice chair. During her time on the council, Zeigler founded the annual Methuen Day event and established the council’s Economic Development Committee. She is currently the advancement director at the YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts. Prior to that position, Zeigler worked for the city of Haverhill in the Community Development Department.
Pavel Payano currently sits on the Lawrence City Council and is a former School Committee member. He co-founded the Sandbox Leadership Institute for the Merrimack Valley Sandbox Initiative and served as the special assistant to then-Congresswoman Niki Tsongas. Payano is also the former director of Community Mobilization for the Social Innovation Forum. In 2018, Payano ran for Senate to represent the Second Essex and Middlesex District. However, he was defeated by Barry Finegold and Michael Armano in the primary.
Doris Rodriguez has worked for the Internal Revenue Service and is a former compliance officer for the city of Lawrence She is also a former law librarian for the Massachusetts Trial Court libraries. In 2014, Rodriguez ran for state representative of the Second Essex and Middlesex District. However, she lost to Payano and Barbara L’Italien in the primary election.
