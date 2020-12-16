SALEM, N.H. – Mothers and fathers going through substance abuse treatment will be able to surprise their children with gifts this holiday season, thanks to a partnership between the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salem and Granite Recovery Centers.
Eric Spofford, CEO of the statewide recovery effort, explained he was a “club kid” himself years ago.
“We help them raise money and donations,” he said. “And they help us out in ways like this. Its been a great, effortless partnership.”
“There are a lot of men and women in recovery who are reconnecting with their children. For them, this is huge.” said Persephanie Lesperance, who works for Granite Recovery Centers.
Gifts collected from Boys and Girls Club employees, club members and the community will provide for upwards of 30 children, she said.
“With COVID, I had conversations with the parents about what their kids will like, and I went to pick things out from the Boys and Girls Club collection myself,” Lesperance said.
The Salem Club’s Chief Executive Officer Marco Abreu said of Granite Recovery Centers, “our worlds overlap at times.”
“Some of the families we serve struggle with substance abuse,” he said. “And being able to help people beyond our members is a humbling experience, given the times.”
A room in the club was set up Wednesday to resemble a toy chest – an abundance of toys for kids of all ages piled on tables. There was no limit to the number of items each family was allowed.
Abreu said, “We just want to make sure we can provide a good holiday for families who may be having a difficult time right now.”