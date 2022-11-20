HAVERHILL — When it comes to baking an apple pie to compete at the Topsfield Fair, it’s always a battle to achieve a perfect balance of sweet, tart and texture, plus a flakey crust that makes for a winning combination.
For Lindsay Paris of Haverhill, crafting and chilling the dough, selecting the right combination of apples plus adding traditional ingredients in just the right quantities put her on top as best apple pie at this year’s fair.
Paris, 40, producer of the Haverhill Journal for HC Media, took top honors.
“I made my first pie when I was 8 and made the crust from sugar cookie dough, which didn’t turn out very well, but I got better and have been baking pies, cookies, cakes and other treats since then,” she said. “I love being in the kitchen.”
She estimates she’s made more than 400 pies alone over the last 30 years, including four apple pies leading up to her fair entry in hopes she had a potential winner.
“I wanted to extra perfect it to ensure it was good enough,” she said.
Making pie crust is always a challenge, to which Paris offers a few winning tips. She chills the dough for two hours before rolling it out and laying it into a pie plate. She then fills the plate with her apple mixture, places the top crust on, then pops it back into the refrigerator to chill for an another hour.
“I think it helps with the flakiness,” she said about the additional chilling. “For the crust, I add lemon juice to the water, which helps tenderize it. and I add it to my filling too. Once you make enough bad crusts you learn to do it right. But it is tough to make. I also make it nice and thin.”
Paris relies on Cortland and Granny Smiths, which she says helps with the flavor and texture.
“I like the blend as the Granny’s stay a bit firm while the Cortland’s get soft for a nice blend of soft and firm. I add a pinch of nutmeg, salt to cut the sweetness, cinnamon, brown and white sugar, flour to thicken, and toss. Then lemon juice. I added butter on top then top it with rolled dough. It’s a pretty classic recipe.
“The judges said they liked my pie as it was a simple, classic pie without any unusual ingredients,” she said. “They said the crust and the filling were both excellent.”
“The other pies were really beautiful and some were really huge,” she said about her observations at the start of the competition. “I did a simple 9-inch and was shocked when the called my name. Now I can’t enter for two years.”
Paris received a $75 cash prize plus a gift basket packed with goodies from Cider Hill Farm, and a half bushel of Cortland apples.
“All the contestants were there, including their families, my husband Fred Paris and our children, Laura, 16, and Ellie, 12, who entered the children’s dessert baking contest and won second place for baklava, for which she received $5 and a red ribbon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.