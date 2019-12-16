DERRY — Like many 8-year-olds, Aiden Moore of Derry loves looking at dog photos, particularly police dogs, while using mom’s Instagram.
Unfortunately, Aiden is usually checking out the heroic canines from a doctor's office waiting room while getting treatment for his Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a degenerative disease that affects his muscles, according to his mom Jillian Moore-Mackenzie.
Although Aiden has reached out to many handlers and their canines, one dog and his human partner struck up a particularly close friendship with the Derry boy and his family: Indianapolis Metropolitan Officer Molly Groce and her golden retriever, Trooper.
While the friendship blossomed over a 1,000-mile distance, Groce picked up on the fact that the family would have some costly needs associated with Aiden’s muscular dystrophy, including a handicap-accessible van for when Aiden loses the ability to walk as a consequence of his disease.
"I just felt a connection with Aiden, his mom and his whole family," Groce said, describing how they would send videos back and fourth over the past year.
In November, Groce started a GoFundMe to raise money for the family, harnessing the power of Instagram to raise $30,000 for the van in just over three weeks. She decided to deliver the van in person last Friday and in the presence of 13 other police dogs and their human counterparts at the Derry police station.
With wide eyes and a big smile Aiden was in awe of meeting many of the dogs he knows through Instagram. He went around petting them, and talking with their handlers.
“I can’t believe it, the K-9 community is the best,” a teary-eyed Moore-Mackenzie said. “There are so many selfless people. This is what they did. They came together for strangers.”
There were plenty of surprises to go around at the "K-9 Christmas."
Mackenzie-Moore had to keep her son off Instagram, so he wouldn’t see that Groce and Trooper were on their way to see him. And Aiden’s family didn’t know Groce was bringing the van with her.
Officers from all over New England brought their police dogs to Derry to see Aiden, who was greeted with slobber, fur and tail wags.
Magnus, the Lawrence, police dog, even rolled over for a belly rub when Aiden started petting him.
Mangus’ handler, Officer Carlos Aguirre, was happy to show support from Lawrence.
“It’s for a good cause,” Aguirre said, explaining that the K-9 community is tight knit and enjoys doing department outreach.
“Chief (Roy) Vasque has me traveling and getting his (Magnus') name out there,” Aguirre said, adding that while Mangus is very great to play with, he also has a great nose for doing work.
Mangus “is amazing, he’ll go to work when I put him to work, and he’ll be social when it’s time to be social.”
Derry Chief Edward Garone was happy his department could be part of the festivities despite not having a dog on staff.
“What a cute little guy (Aiden) is. Everyone at the department was thrilled to be part of this,” Garone said. He added it was heartwarming to see so many officers come to Derry for Aiden, especially because many did so on their own time.
It was a day of giving. When there were more guests than expected an officer had to venture to the nearby Domino’s to get more pizza, and the business donated pizzas for the cause, Garone said. And when the car wash next to the Police Department caught wind of the family receiving the new car they donated a $250 certificate “out of the blue,” Garone said.
Groce is leaving the the GoFundMe page up for at least another week to accept more donations to pay for the added expenses like taxes and fees for the car and anything donated in excess of whatever covers the car will be given to the family for Aiden’s medical treatment.
Follow Grouce and her six dogs including Trooper on Instagram @k9_obi_wan. Follow the Lawrence police dog Magnus on Instagram @K9Magnus_Police.