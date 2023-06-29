METHUEN — Forest Lake is closed until further notice due to high levels of E. coli in the water.
The city's health department is conducting regular tests to make sure that the water meets the highest safety standards, and the public will be informed of any updates.
"We understand residents' eagerness to enjoy water activities such as swimming, fishing, boating, but we kindly request your patience during this time," Mayor Neil Perry's office stated. "These activities will remain temporarily prohibited until we can confidently declare that the lake is once again safe for everyone."
According to the Centers for Disease Control there are many strains of E. coli (Escherichia coli) bacteria, most of which are harmless, while others can cause diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia, among other illnesses. E. coli are found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals.
For more information, contact Recreation Director Steve Angelo at 978-983-8590 or SAngelo@ci.methuen.ma.us.
