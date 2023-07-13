METHUEN — Forest Lake is officially reopened to the public after its temporary closure. The lake, at 24 1st Ave., is accessible seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The lake was closed for about two weeks due to high levels of E. coli. All restrictions on water activities have been lifted. Visitors are now allowed to swim, kayak and lounge by the water.
Regular weekly testing of the lake's water quality will be conducted, according to the Methuen Recreation Department.
Moody School to host job fair
HAVERHILL — The Moody School, 58 Margin St., will host a job fair from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18.
The Moody School is an integrated pre-school program open to all children who reside in Haverhill. Classrooms include children with special needs as well as students who are typically developing.
Teams of teachers, assistants and therapists provide motivating and developmentally appropriate learning experiences for students. The curriculum is challenging and is based on the Massachusetts Curriculum Framework.
Positions are for 10 months with a Monday-Thursday schedule and include benefits.
View all available postings on the HPS website, at schoolspring.com, or call human resources at 978-374-3411.
Merrimac launches new website
MERRIMAC -- The town announced the launch of its new website on Wednesday, July 12.
The website, townofmerrimac.com, features a user-friendly design and modern features to ensure that residents can easily access resources and important information.
"The Select Board is looking to actively pursue ways to increase service levels throughout the Town of Merrimac, and our new website offers a way to provide better communication to our residents," said Chris Manni, select board chairperson. "We encourage residents to explore our new site, as they can now access vital information with unlimited accessibility and ease."
Residents are able to find a community calendar on the website to stay up-to-date on town events. There is also space on the site for agendas and minutes, online payments and forms, as well as a social media integration of the Town of Merrimac's Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages.
A new staff directory features new phone numbers to ensure people can easily contact the town leaders, department heads and committee members.
Residents can also now subscribe to the site to receive email alerts on news and events.
Garrison House elects new officers
HAVERHILL -- Josiah Morrow was elected president of the Duston-Dustin Garrison House Association at the association's most recent annual meeting. Morrow is the descendant of Haverhill founder Joseph Peaslee.
Morrow is a downtown parking commissioner for Haverhill. He previously served as president of the former League of Women Voters of Greater Haverhill and is currently clerk of session at the First Presbyterian Church of Haverhill.
In 2022, he was elected president of the Duston-Dustin Family Association of Concord, N.H., which founded the Duston-Dustin Garrison House Association upon acquiring the fire-damaged landmark in 1945.
Also elected were Jon Dustin as vice president; David Jellison as clerk; and Craig Richardson, Harry Gray III, Ronald Dustin, David Dustin and Thomas Spitalere as directors.
The Garrison House will be open for tours on the following Saturdays: July 22, Aug. 19, Sept. 23 and Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Private tours can be scheduled by calling 978-376-2807.
