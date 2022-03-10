She was just coming out of the heavy fog of grief, wanting to start meeting up with friends and gathering with people again in the late winter of 2020.
"It was such a rough thing — the loss of a life, the loss of a job, the pandemic," said Michelle D’Ambrosio of Methuen. "When this all started we were all confined and the healing process was so hard, I think because of the isolation."
Still reeling from the death of her son Cameron in November 2019 and stuck at home in March of 2020, D’Ambrosio saw an article about a woman giving out masks, and she needed some for her granddaughter, her daughter and herself.
The woman giving away those masks was Carmen Frias-Interrante of Methuen, one of the original co-founders of what became the Kindness Collaborative. Frias-Interrante was one of the people with those front steps that quickly became a hub where people could drop off donation items and pick up items as needed.
Now, two years into the pandemic the organization that centers around a Facebook Page where people can post about their needs and what they have to give has helped thousands of people across the Merrimack Valley by providing masks, clothes, food and other basic necessities with a dose of kindness.
Seeing what Frias-Interrante was doing, D’Ambrosio put her knack for knitting and crocheting to use. She got plenty of yarn from people giving to the collaborative and she made scarfs for people, and even used some red white and blue yarn for blankets for veterans.
D’Ambrosio always enjoyed volunteering and helping others, but after her children aged out of school she didn't do it as often. The knitting and crocheting kept her hands busy, giving D’Ambrosio a renewed sense of purpose seeing the collaborative's work spreading out across the Merrimack Valley as it grew in its early days.
"It's not one and done. It keeps going — you make a connection, they make a connection and everyone shares their talents," D’Ambrosio said.
Those connections forged during the isolation of quarantine were even stronger, D’Ambrosio explained, knowing she was one of many people who had to grieve a loved one alone, especially as COVID-19 went on to kill more than 23,000 Massachusetts residents to date.
As the collaborative has grown, its founders are working to leverage the group's visibility in the community to fulfil needs for other local nonprofits, especially as more need is recognized throughout the community because of the economic impact of the pandemic.
"Anything we ever ask for they have it for us usually in a few days, but if not, within a week," said Riley Townsend, operations manager at Debbie's Treasure Chest in Haverhill, which supplies clothes and other items to people in need. "It's just so easy to say 'hi, I really need this stuff' and then it's fulfilled by them."
Whenever there's a specific need for an item, socks, underwear, a certain size of something, Townsend reaches out to Alex Bromberg, a founder of the group, and he generally asks the Facebook group with more than 6,000 people and adds the item to the group's Amazon Wishlist. People respond quickly and he's able to get the items to Debbie's Treasure Chest where the staff works with social workers to gather clothes for people.
Especially after the pandemic hit, the need for clothing has only risen, Townsend said. "It's great we are busy and people know to come to us as a resource. And it's great we can work with this group to get our needs met."
It also isn't always about buying things or giving things away.
"Even if people don't have the means to donate, but they have the time we want to help facilitate that," Bromberg said.
At the height of the pandemic as nursing homes and assisted living facilities were shut to the public, the Kindness Collaborative organized groups to bring gifts and decorations to those residents who faced even more isolation and grief.
The Kindness Collaborative also steps in at crisis moments, like when Lazarus House in Lawrence nearly had to shut its soup kitchen because everyone who cooked for the kitchen either had COVID-19 or was isolating due to exposure, said Danielle Tjalsma, director of communications for Lazarus House.
The Kindness Collaborative first began its partnership with Lazarus House right after the pandemic hit with a visit from Batman, Tjalsma explained, because the group had one of its members donate use of a Batmobile and costume to spread cheer for children. Over the past two years since, Lazarus House and the Kindness Collaborative have been able to utilize their collective networks to get more people involved in helping.
When the soup kitchen was on the verge of closing, "they rallied their people to keep our kitchen going with thousands of sandwiches," Tjalsma said.
She believes they are so successful because they are "spreading out the work and wealth."
"Someone buys the bread (and other ingredients) for the sandwiches, then someone puts them together and another person can transport them to us," Tjalsma said. "The weight is spread out to people want to do and can do."
That same intention of spreading the work is being utilized as the collaborative expands. Because it's also adding "community support leaders" for each town. The volunteers can be more plugged in at the local level and help people the group might not already be reaching, Bromberg explained.
That's also why the organization created ingredient kits that allow someone to make food for someone else in the community, Bromberg said.
After all over her helping, some of that care came to D’Ambrosio in the form of meals after her husband Guy died in December. Again, she was left grieving during the height of the most recent omicron wave of the pandemic, even more isolated because of her second loss of a family in nearly two years.
But, members of the Kindness Collaborative, her friends, and family all stepped up to help.
D’Ambrosio's two years with the collaborative also made her more open to receiving that love and kindness, especially from strangers, "because that’s a hard thing to do, you get embarrassed when you are being given something,”
But receiving the meals through the collaborative, and even allowing her neighbors to shovel her driveway and sidewalks has brought "some normalcy to my life right now," D’Ambrosio said. "I know I'm also giving people the opportunity to do something for someone else. If I say 'no' people tend to back off, but being able to say 'yes,' that gives them the opportunity to help."
It's helped her develop and live by her own motto: "To give generously and to accept or gain graciously."
Whether it's giving gifts or talents "little things like being able to make someone's day by providing them with something like a meal, a phone call, a card was so important because there was no other connection" was what made the Kindness Collaborative a place to help while healing, D’Ambrosio said.
For more information and how to get involved in the Kindness Collaborative find it on Facebook or visit kindnesscollab.org.