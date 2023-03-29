Former Andover Youth Services Assistant Director Glenn Wilson has paid a $9,000 fine for violating conflict of interest law.
Wilson, along with the rest of the AYS staff, resigned in August 2021 after the Andover Select Board announced an investigation into the department.
Longtime AYS director Bill Fahey had been fired for misconduct months before, setting off a flurry of investigations, complaints and one lawsuit that pitted supporters of Fahey and his staff against town government.
Wilson admits in a disposition agreement that he received payments from a private nonprofit because of his position as a town employee, according to a press release from the State Ethics Commission. Wilson received 10 payments totaling at least $17,500.
Beginning in May 2016, the Hurston Family Foundation, a nonprofit, made donations to AYS which included money that went to Wilson, Fahey and four other AYS staff members.
The payments followed a meeting between Wilson, Fahey and the president of Hurston Family Foundation, who proposed that the foundation would provide funding to AYS to support “building maintenance, programming and staff.”
The donations were made first to another private nonprofit, the Andover Youth Foundation, then distributed from there. The first donation to AYS through the Andover Youth Foundation included $3,000 for staff, $500 per person.
According to officials, the donations violated a law intended to prevent municipal employees from being paid by someone other than their employer when the town is a party with substantial interest.
“(Wilson) also violated the law’s prohibition against public employees receiving anything of substantial value, unless authorized by law or regulation, for or because of their official positions,” the press release went on.
It noted that Wilson violated the conflict of interest law as well when he used his official town email address to submit letters that described how the funding would be allocated. He listed specific “merit pay” to full time Andover Youth Services staff identified by their names and public job titles, including himself.
Through 2020 the Hurston Family Foundation made nine more donations, all including private compensation for AYS staff.
