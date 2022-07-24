COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — David and Laura Kuykendall never miss Hall of Fame induction weekend.
Ever since their son interned at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in 2016, the Kuykendalls have made it out to Cooperstown each year. It's become a cherished family tradition, but after the family moved from Andover to Iowa earlier this year, getting to the isolated upstate New York village became a lot tougher than just making a 4½-hour drive.
But for David Ortiz, the pilgrimage was worth it.
"We had to be here for this one," David Kuykendall said.
The Kuykendalls, originally from Virginia, were huge baseball fans while growing up but didn't really have a home club to call their own. They loved Cal Ripken Jr. and made their first trip to Cooperstown to see his induction in 2007, but it wasn't until they moved to Boston in 2003 that they adopted the Red Sox – and Ortiz – as their own.
"When we moved to Andover, everyone was like, 'Don't fall in love with the Red Sox, they'll break your heart,'" Laura said. "And in '03 they did, but they also acquired David Ortiz that year, and it's exciting that we've kind of followed the journey and it's all been on the up for us with the Red Sox."
The family's 18 or so years in Andover coincided with one of the most dramatic and exciting stretches in Red Sox history, a period that featured four World Series championships and many of the club's most iconic moments. David Ortiz was right at the center of that success, and as the family's kids grew older, baseball always played a central role in their lives.
"Our summer vacations were always around the baseball game, much to our daughter's chagrin, but our son loved it," David said. "Every vacation was like, 'Let's go to a new stadium.'"
Since the family moved to Iowa, they no longer have easy access to the Red Sox or MLB like they once did, but the game still has deep roots in their new home. The Kuykendalls live a short drive from the Field of Dreams site, where they hope to attend the league's annual Field of Dreams game at some point in the future.
"We visited there a couple of times and for our anniversary they let you rent the house," Laura said. "So we stayed in the house for our anniversary this past December. It's a magical experience."
As many times as the family has visited Cooperstown, this past week has been a particularly special experience. Seeing Ken Griffey Jr., Vlad Guerrero and Derek Jeter enshrined was cool, but David Ortiz is their guy, and seeing Red Sox fans take over the town has brought a unique and familiar flavor to the weekend.
"We've commented several times how different it is because we see all the Red Sox stuff and that makes it so fun," David said. "In the past, there have been a lot of Yankees, and we don't need that, but it's great to see so many Red Sox fans here."
"There's just a different energy this year because it's so familiar," Laura said.
