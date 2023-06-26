ANDOVER — The State Ethics Commission has ruled that former Andover Youth Services Director William Fahey must pay a $20,000 penalty in part for making illegal payments to staff members while he was in charge of AYS.
Fahey, who served as Youth Services director from 1994 until May 2021, was fired from his position for a range of misconduct cited by an outside investigator hired by the town.
As reported by the Eagle-Tribune in 2021, this included "a pattern of policy violations and overstepping boundaries including 'blatant refusal' to refer families to a licensed social worker, 'providing mental health advice as an untrained lay person,' and sexual harassment."
A beloved figure for many in town, Fahey's termination resulted in the resignation of all full-time employees at the Youth Center as well as protests in the form of yard signs, letters to the Select Board and pickets in front of the Town Offices on Bartlett Street.
The town's investigation of the Youth Services Department began in August 2021 and concluded in January 2022, with a recommendation that the matter be referred to the Ethics Commission.
According to the disposition agreement that Fahey signed on June 12, while serving as director he entered into an arrangement in which the Hurston Family Foundation, a private non-profit in Andover, donated funds for building maintenance, programs and staff to the Andover Youth Foundation, a non-profit that supports the Youth Center.
Fahey directed portions of each donation to particular staff members, including himself, as "merit pay" or "merit-based compensation," the agreement said.
"Hurston Family Foundation made its first such donation in May 2016 and earmarked $3,000 of the $10,000 donation for 'six individuals' 'in $500 increments,' specifying Fahey, Wilson, and four other AYS staff members," the agreement states. "Thereafter, beginning in the fall of 2016 and continuing through the end of 2020, in nine additional donations to AYF, HFF paid money designated for AYS staff, including Fahey."
Throughout the period that these payments were being made, Fahey, who founded the Youth Services Department in 1995, personally received a total of $16,500.
This arrangement violated conflict of interest law, which prohibits municipal employees from receiving compensation from anyone other than the town for which they work, according to the agreement.
A municipal employee is also forbidden from participating "in a particular matter in which, to his knowledge, he has a financial interest," according to another section of the law.
In addition, the law prohibits municipal employees "from knowingly, or with reason to know, receiving anything of substantial value" as a consequence of their official position, if it is not authorized by statute or regulation.
By signing the disposition agreement, which was signed by Commission Director David Wilson on Monday, Fahey waived "all rights to contest" the findings of the commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.