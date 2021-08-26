NORTH ANDOVER — When Dorchester-born celebrity Mark Wahlberg and 50 of his closest friends and family members gathered around his whimsical birthday cake in celebration of his 50th birthday, it is unlikely they were aware it was the handiwork of a dental surgeon.
Yet long before she was icing cakes as a career, Lina Hunter, the owner of Cakes by Design Edible Art in North Andover, was indeed a woman of science. It has been a minute since the Colombian native, formerly known as Dr. Ochoa-Hunter, traded fluoride for fondant — 15 years to be exact.
Now, the 48-year-old produces upward of 60 custom cakes a week. Hunter designs, bakes, decorates and even occasionally delivers the cakes herself. Flavor is just as important as appearance, and she says that she has never created the same confection twice.
For the Wahlberg party this past June, Hunter was asked by a Boston restaurant group just two days before to create a wow-worthy centerpiece. She met the challenge with a three-tiered cake that cleverly paid homage to Wahlberg’s many action movies, as well as to Wahlburgers, a burger franchise he owns with two of his brothers, and to a water company he backs.
So how exactly did a dentist from Colombia find herself baking cakes in the old Hay Scales Building on Johnson Street? As she tells it, dentistry was the career that was expected of her, but marriage and motherhood led her to the career she wanted.
Born in Medellin, Colombia, she was a child when her parents came to the United States to attend graduate school. Her early education began in the United States, but she finished in Colombia, earning a dental degree from Universidad CES.
As a dental student, she was headed to participate in an exchange program with the University of Illinois Chicago when she stopped to visit her sister, then a student at Boston University Medical School. During that visit, she met her future husband, Michael Hunter, who was a BU dental student.
Stirring things up
Following her graduation from dental school and her wedding, Hunter worked for the Lynn Community Health Center. Her weekends, however, were often spent in her kitchen, where she would lose herself in batter and frosting.
“I always had an entrepreneurial spirit,” she says. “I started creating cakes for friends while I was on maternity leave following my daughter’s birth. Growing up in South America, I wanted to be a baker, but my parents didn’t approve. That wasn’t viewed as a professional career. Even though I loved dentistry and still do, it didn’t serve my creative side.”
By the time she was ready to return to the health center after the birth of Ilana, she was expecting Sebastian, and now it was time to create a new life direction that involved a business plan.
Never one to do anything in half measures, Hunter used her creativity to design stationery and a website. Her cake business was unfolding just as the world was discovering the art of baking via TV shows like “Cake Boss.”
When the cake ephemera had overtaken her North Andover living room and garage, she knew it was time to find a permanent location. One side of the first floor of the antique building facing the Town Common became home to the minority woman-owned business. Today, it occupies the entire first floor.
Made with love
Initially, Hunter relied on three or four employees. When the pandemic slowed her business, she found herself alone in the kitchen and she discovered she enjoyed it.
“Yes, everyone slowed down, but the orders were steady,” she says. “Everyone has something to celebrate with family. Someone was always in need of a cake.”
With the pandemic receding and orders increasing, Hunter says she likes keeping business simple even if her designs are elaborate.
“I know I’m done taking orders for the week when my refrigerator reaches capacity. I don’t quantify my business by the number of cakes I make,” she says. “I know this sounds like a cliché, but I do this because I love it. I put my heart and soul in every single one. I feel it to my heart.
“I enjoy being the one communicating with my customers, and understanding what they want,” she says. “I get in the zone when I connect with a customer. That makes me happy. To understand a customer’s wishes … that’s where the value is.”
While a less confident baker might wince watching a customer walk through the door clutching Pinterest and Instagram printouts, Hunter welcomes the details.
“That’s what makes it so fun,” she says.
Whether it’s making a child’s first birthday cake with a cartoon character or a 4-foot replica of a Coke bottle for Red Sox great David Ortiz, every creation is personal for Hunter.
She welcomes the challenge of learning new decorating methods like glossing or mirroring. Is there anything she hasn’t tackled yet?
“Yes,” she says with a laugh. “Perfection. I haven’t reached perfection.”