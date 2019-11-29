SANDOWN — A former treasurer of the Sandown Historical Society is accused of embezzling $10,000 that would have been used for a variety of restoration projects.
Anthony Loconte, 28, of 38 Sargent Road in Sandown, has been indicted by a Rockingham County Superior Court grand jury on one charge of theft by unauthorized taking of over $1,500, according to court documents.
Loconte is accused of stealing money between November 2017 and August 2019. He was the treasurer of the society at the time, documents state.
Historical society Vice President Jim Weber said when the group suspected money was missing, members tried to get it back without involving law enforcement but eventually went to authorities.
"It's an unfortunate incident and now we are letting the legal system do (its) job. We have done our part with giving them the information," Weber said.
Loconte is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.
According to the town website, Loconte is an active participant in town affairs, including volunteering on the Old Home Day Committee and as an alternate member of the Heritage Commission.
Neither the Rockingham County Attorney General's Office nor Loconte could be reached for comment.