LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce announced that its Chairman of the Board, Sal Lupoli, is retiring after nearly a decade of leading the Chamber. Taking over is former Lawrence Mayor Michael Sullivan. Chamber directorship positions are unpaid, volunteer positions.
Lupoli served as chairman during a trying period, leading it through the worst recession since the great depression and then working with members as they faced the COVID crisis, Chamber President and CEO Joseph Bevilacqua said.
Sullivan most recently served as the committee chairman of the Chamber’s Education/Workforce Development Committee. Previously, he served two terms as mayor of Lawrence and understands the interaction of business and government. His company, TA Sullivan Insurance and Real Estate, has been a member of the Chamber for nearly 30 years and is well respected and known throughout the Merrimack Valley, Bevilacqua said.
For more information about the Chamber or for a list of upcoming events, visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com.
Boys & Girls Club awarded a matching challenge grant
HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill has been issued a challenge – to raise $25,000 from the local community by March 1 for it’s Back-a-Kid fund, which will be matched in full by the Amelia Peabody Foundation.
The club, which has served the community for 116 years and is one of the oldest clubs in the United States, provides youth ages 6 to 18 a safe place to go after school, with comprehensive programming that includes homework help, computers, recreation, and access to free healthy meals prepared in the club's commercial kitchen. During the summer, the club operates Camp Tasker on the shores of Country Pond in Newton, New Hampshire.
The Back-a-Kid fund helps ensure all Haverhill children can participate in club programs regardless of their financial situation. No child is turned away due to inability to pay, club officials said.
Bradford RF Sales in North Andover helped kick off the campaign with a $5,000 donation towards the match. Presenting a check to the club were Mike Crittenden, president and owner, Michael Wholley, vice president, Garrett Lynch, regional sales manager, and Jane Howe, office manager.
“We all either grew up or currently live in Haverhill and we felt that this was a great way to give back to the Haverhill community," said Crittenden, who hopes his company’s donation will inspire others to follow suit and help the Boys & Girls Club reach its fundraising goal.
To donate to the match, go to haverhillbgc.org/donate and select “Back a Kid” as your gift designation, or mail a check payable to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, 55 Emerson St, Haverhill, MA 01830 and mention the Back-a-Kid match in your check memo. Gifts must be received prior to March 1 to count towards the match.
For more information on donating to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, contact Melissa deFriesse at 978-374-6171, ext. 102, or mdefriesse@haverhillbgc.org.
Blood supply at critically low level
MEDFORD — The American Red Cross needs more people to give in the weeks ahead to recover from the organization's worst blood shortage in more than a decade.
Those interested in helping are urged to schedule the earliest-available blood or platelet donation appointment in their area to help ensure accident victims rushed to the emergency room, those being treated for cancer and others who count on blood product transfusions can receive life-saving care without delay.
Severe winter weather has further complicated efforts to rebuild the blood supply, officials said. Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the country due to winter storms in January, forcing about 6,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.
As February approaches, and the effects from the spread of the omicron variant and winter weather persist, people are urged to make an appointment now to give blood or platelets in the weeks ahead by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
As a thank-you to donors, Krispy Kreme is offering a free original glazed dozen of doughnuts through the end of January. Just visit a participating Krispy Kreme shop by Jan. 31 and present a donation sticker or a digital blood donor card through the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Those who come to give blood or platelets from Feb. 1 to 28 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Amazon.
Scholarship applications available
LAWRENCE — The College Club of Greater Lawrence will award 15, $5,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors who will attend four year degree-granting schools this year.
Applicants must be a resident of Lawrence, Methuen, Andover, or North Andover or be the son or daughter of a College Club member. Award winners will be chosen based on academic merit, leadership, community service, and financial need. Completed applications, including essay and recommendation, must be postmarked no later than Feb. 15. Recipients will be notified by the end of March.
Applications are available through the guidance departments at Andover, Austin Preparatory, Brooks, Central Catholic, Greater Lawrence Technical, Lawrence, Methuen, Notre Dame Cristo Rey, North Andover, Phillips Academy, and St. John’s Preparatory high schools. For more information, contact Leslie Kalafarski at lpkalafarski@gmail.com or 978-390-1729.
Local cheerleading group fundraiser
HAVERHILL — A local cheerleading group called Haverhill Elite Cheer is currently raising money to support its members.
The nonprofit recreational cheer program draws members from Haverhill Public Schools and is considered a feeder program for Haverhill High School's own cheer team. The program provides safe, quality and family-friendly programming and competitive teams for athletes ages 4 to 18.
The group's fundraising goal is to raise $10,000 to help make the program low- to no-cost for its members. As of Jan. 25, the program has raised more than $7,200.
To learn more about the group and to donate, visit www.haverhillelite.org.