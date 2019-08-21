BOSTON — The former president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts and the union’s former Massachusetts lobbyist are facing federal charges of fraud and obstruction of justice.
Dana Pullman, 57, of Worcester and Anne Lynch, 68, of Hull have been charged with wire fraud, honest services wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and obstruction of justice. They were arrested Wednesday.
Both Pullman and Lynch are scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon at federal court in Boston.
The State Police Association of Massachusetts is an association consisting of more than 1,500 troopers and sergeants from the Massachusetts State Police. The association acted as the exclusive bargaining agent between its members and the state regarding the terms and conditions of union members’ employment, according to a statement released by the federal Department of Justice.
Pullman, who was a state trooper from 1987 to at least 2018, was union president from 2012 until his resignation on Sept. 28, 2018. Lynch’s lobbying firm represented the state police union during the same period, in exchange for monthly retainer payments.
From at least 2012 until when Pullman resigned as union president last year, Pullman, Lynch and others were involved in a conspiracy to defraud union members and "the Commonwealth of Massachusetts of their right to honest services from Pullman through fraud and deceit," according to a statement released Wednesday morning by the Department of Justice.
"This included illegal bribes and kickbacks that Pullman received from Lynch and her firm. Pullman, Lynch and others were also allegedly involved in a scheme to defraud two different companies that sought to do business with the Commonwealth," the statement reads.
Pullman is also charged with wire fraud in connection with his alleged embezzlement and misuse of union funds for personal use by submitting expense reimbursement checks to the union without receipts, circumventing and bypassing the union's executive board, and using a debit card tied to a union bank account, according to the statement.
Pullman used the union debit card "to pay for thousands of dollars of meals, flowers, travel, and gifts for an individual with whom Pullman was having a romantic relationship," according to the statement.
Pullman's lawyer said Wednesday that his client denies the charges.
The arrests aren't related to the overtime abuse scheme that has shaken the State Police. Pullman had been a vocal defender of the dozens of current and former troopers charged in that case.
He resigned from his union post and the state police last September, citing personal reasons.
The charges of fraud and conspiracy each provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater. The charge of obstruction of justice provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
The current leader of the state police, Colonel Kerry Gilpin, issued a statement Wednesday saying she "and her command staff demand and expect that department members follow the law and department policy in all aspects of their professional and personal lives, including union activities."
"The conduct as alleged in the criminal complaint represents serious offenses and violates the ideals and values of the Massachusetts State Police,'' Gilpin said. "The department has cooperated and will continue to cooperate with the United States Attorney’s Office and continues to fulfill its mission through the countless troopers who protect our state with dedication, courage, and integrity every day.''
