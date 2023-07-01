LAWRENCE — Former Mayor Dan Rivera was honored Thursday for his dedication to promoting economic development strategies in the city.
Rivera was presented with the David Tibbetts’ Economic Impact Award at the annual meeting of The Lawrence Partnership.
The Lawrence Partnership is a private/public sector collaboration for the economic development and general improvement of Lawrence.
Thursday’s meeting was held in a large, converted mill space at Sal’s Riverwalk at 280 Merrimack St. with some 150 people attending.
Rivera is now the present and CEO of MassDevelopment in Boston.
The economy impact award recognizes leaders who have persevered over time to fully develop and implement successful strategies, rallied various constituencies to the cause, including policy makers, business leaders and community advocates, and committed to inclusive economic development strategies that prioritize shared prosperity for all, according the partnership.
Three women were also recognized with “Rising Star” awards for the “exemplary work” they are doing in their careers and in the Lawrence community. They are: Yesenia Melo, owner & chef, Jessy’s Clean Meals, Joanne Ortiz Read, Cure Aid Pharmacy owner and Maricel Goris, assistant superintendent for Lawrence Public Schools.
Moderator Phyllis Barajas, founder and CEO of Conexión, also led a panel discussion on the vital role of mentors in growing Lawrence leaders.
In addition to Rivera, panelists were Elizabeth Baez Roberts, real estate attorney at Baez Law Group, Lesly Melendez, Groundwork Lawrence executive director, and Jose Cruz, Senior Vice President and Commercial Team Leader at Reading Cooperative Bank.
Food for the meeting was provided by “local food service entrepreneurs” who worked locally in the Revolving Test Kitchen, a shared culinary workspace. Those who attended sampled foods from Jessy’s Clean Meals, Los Patronez, OkaDChef, Mood Foods, Los Cremosos Gourmet Ices and Planted Donuts.
