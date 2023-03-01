LAWRENCE — The flag of Ireland was raised on the Campagnone Common Wednesday signifying the start of Irish month in the city.
The city's Ancient Order of Hibernians, a 152-year-old group decided to religion, heritage, charity and community, have many events planned during March, including their series of annual awards.
Former city Mayor Daniel Rivera will be this year's recipient of the Hon. John E. Fenton Citizenship Award, according to a press release from the Rev. James T. O’Reilly OSA Division 8 Ancient Order of Hibernians.
The award was established in 1874 to honor the late judge and will be given to Rivera at the annual St. Patrick's Day luncheon on Friday, March 10 at the Elk's Hall.
Rivera, a graduate of UMass Amherst and Suffolk University, served in the United States Army in Iraq and Kuwait during Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield. He was elected to the Lawrence City Council in the fall of 2009, served as a City Councilor from 2010 – 2014 and was elected Mayor of Lawrence in the fall of 2013.
"On Sept. 13, 2018, Mayor Rivera was faced with an unprecedented disaster, when improperly maintained gas lines led to a gas explosion in Lawrence damaging many commercial buildings and homes. Mayor Rivera led and assisted in emergency relief and recovery. In March 2020, he was again faced with another crisis when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S.," wrote the Hibernians.
"As the mayor of one of the most diverse cities in our state, he rose to the occasion for these challengers and showed great leadership," according to the Hibernians' press release.
Rivera is now the president and CEO of Mass Development in Boston.
Mary Alice Rock is this year's recipient of the Richard Cardinal Cushing Award.
Rock is a North Andover native is a graduate of North Andover High School and Holy Cross College. While a student at Holy Cross she coordinated an elderly visitation program, according to the press release.
In 1994, the then pastor of Saint Michael’s Parish, Rev. Paul Keyes, asked Rock to join Saint Michael’s Parish Council, and to become the liturgy coordinator at Saint Michael’s.
In 1996, Rock joined the staff of Saint Michael’s Parish full-time. Presently she serves as the director of pastoral ministries where she managed 60 parish ministries, according to the Hibernians.
Eric M. Alaimo, a graduate of Central Catholic High School and Saint Michael’s College in Vermont, is the 2023 Irishman of the Year, the Hibernians announced.
At Central Catholic, where he teaches theology, he organized the Catholic Action Club, and has led a group of students to the Pro-Life March in Washington.
A member of Division 8 AOH since 2008, Alaimo received his AOH Major Degree in 2011.
Rock and Alaimo will both receive their awards the annual St. Patrick's Day Dinner Dance on Saturday, March 4, at the Elks Hall.
