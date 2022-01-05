METHUEN — A Christmas Eve crash involving retired city police officer Thomas Torrisi is being investigated further after allegations that he was intoxicated and given preferential treatment at the scene.
Police Chief Scott McNamara said social media posts claiming that Torrisi was drunk behind the wheel caught his attention, sparking an internal inquiry into the matter.
“In the early stages of that investigation we have not concluded any wrongdoing,” McNamara said. “However, it is my intent to be fully transparent with our findings.”
Torrisi was brought by ambulance from the crash scene — on Merrimack Street near the Haverhill city line — to Lawrence General Hospital, according to the chief.
He said Torrisi was already being treated by EMTs for a head injury when a police officer responded.
In a crash report filed at police headquarters, Officer Matthew Tarness said the driver claimed the cause of the crash was a deer in the road that he swerved to avoid.
Police were alerted of the incident by “at least one 911 call,” McNamara said.
Anyone with information that could aid the subsequent investigation is asked to call McNamara at 978-983-8801 or email smcnamara@cityofmethuen.net.