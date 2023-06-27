BOSTON — An attorney and former congressional candidate from North Andover is facing federal charges that he defrauded an overseas business that supplied personal protective equipment during the pandemic, authorities say.
Abhijit "Beej" Das was arrested on Monday in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida after a federal grand jury indicted the former 3rd Congressional District candidate of 10 counts of wire fraud, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.
Federal authorities say the case stems from legal representation that Das' law firm, Troca Global Advisors, provided to a logistical supply company in India that was coordinating large shipments protective equipment during the pandemic.
The indictment alleges that Das diverted more than $5 million in escrow funds from his clients’ accounts to other accounts and used the funds for personal expenses — including expenses for his law firm, a yacht owned by one of his hotels, as well as $2.7 million for his Boca Raton home.
Prosecutors allege Das, CEO of Troca Hotels, coerced clients to transfer money to accounts he controlled under the guise of legal advice, and provided clients with fraudulent and forged statements to conceal the scheme.
He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 if convicted on the charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
In 2021, Das was arrested on charges that he violated federal campaign rules by soliciting illegal campaign donations and used the money for his own business expenses and debts. At the time, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Federal authorities say Das solicited $125,000 in illegal contributions from family and friends, dipped into his campaign coffers to pay outstanding debts for his hotel business and falsified campaign finance reports to cover his tracks.
The indictment alleges that Das committed nine of the 10 counts of wire fraud while on court mandated pre-trial release conditions resulting from his June 2021 indictment.
Das was one of 10 candidates who ran for the Democratic Party's nomination to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Niki Tsongas, D-Lowell, in the 2018 midterm elections.
Democrat Lori Trahan won the seat, which spans 15 communities, stretching along the New Hampshire border, from Winchendon Springs to Haverhill.
He was also one of several millionaire candidates in the crowded congressional race, listing his assets from $2.2 million to $7.6 million. He also loaned his campaign more than $325,000, according to Federal Election Commission filings.
He placed a distant seventh spot in the Democratic primary after only getting about 1,500 votes, and bowed out of the race.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
