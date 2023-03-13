Anthony J. “Tony” Verga Sr., a former executive director of the Gloucester Fisheries Commission, a seven-term state representative, a champion for veterans causes and father of the seaport’s mayor, died Friday at Beverly Hospital after a brief illness, according to the mayor’s office. He was 87.
Flags were at half-staff Friday in honor of Verga, a Navy veteran.
“Tony dedicated his life in support of his fellow veterans, working to bring the VA Clinic to Gloucester, even in retirement continuing to bring veterans to services and actively involved with the Veterans Office,” said Adam Curcuru, director of Cape Ann Veterans Services.
Verga was predeceased by his wife of 65 years; Adrienne M. Verga died at age 84 on Sept. 27. The couple met at the now-defunct St. Ann’s High School, and Adrienne Verga became not only Tony Verga’s partner in marriage but a partner in his many campaigns.
The couple raised eight children on Portuguese Hill: daughter Jeanmarie Chartier and sons Mick, Peter, Anthony Jr., Matthew, Kevin, Steven and the mayor, Gregory Verga. Tony Verga continued to live in the neighborhood until his death. The couple had 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In an interview in December 2021 before he took office, Greg Verga recalled growing up on Perkins Street behind Our Lady of Good Voyage Church.
It was not a political family. His father was 59 when he was first elected state representative, Greg Verga said. Tony Verga had previously lost in a race for City Council to longtime City Councilor John “Gus” Foote, who represented Ward 2 for more than three decades and died in 2017.
“He never ran again until he ran for state rep.,” Greg Verga said, adding that his father and Foote were best friends.
“I think what’s in the DNA is the service, the public service,” Greg Verga said, rather than politics. He recalled his father was always volunteering as a basketball or baseball coach, or was involved with different nonprofits, commissions and boards.
Tony Verga served as the 5th Essex state representative from 1995 to 2009. He was preceded by state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester and succeeded by state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester.
In the Democratic primary in 2008, Tony Verga lost his bid for an eighth term in a three-way race with Ferrante and Astrid afKlinteberg.
“I am sorry to hear that Tony passed,” Ferrante said. “He was a tremendous asset to our community. I am sorry to see him go. He was a great representative for our veterans and our fishing community.”
A former commercial fisherman, Tony Verga also served as a vice chairman of the New England Fisheries Management Council.
“My heart breaks for Greg,” Ferrante added.
“He will definitely be missed,” said former Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, “but he will not be forgotten.”
Romeo Theken said she loved Tony Verga, saying he looked like legendary singer Tony Bennett, and their families have always been close. She recalled how Tony Verga and she fought to keep the VA clinic open.
“We went to the Statehouse, we went to all these hearings because they wanted to take it away,” Romeo Theken recalled.
In 2008, Tony Verga accepted the National Guard Association’s Charles Dick Medal of Merit, one of the National Guard’s highest awards, according to an Aug. 13, 2008, article in the Times.
“I am deeply honored to receive this award, but also quite conscious of how much more can and should be done,” said Tony Verga, who chaired the state Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs, at the time.
Verga, a Navy veteran, pushed for the Veterans Affairs clinic on Main Street after it outgrew its space at Addison Gilbert Hospital. The clinic opened in June 2016.
“We knew we were fighting for what was right,” Tony Verga said at the time.
“He always left you with a smile,” said Bruce Tobey, who served as mayor from 1991 to 1992 and again from 1994 to 2002.
As executive director of the Fisheries Commission, Tobey said Tony Verga “had an amazing fluency, mastery, of these arcane regulations.”
Tobey noted Tony Verga was a close friend of former long-time City Clerk and City Councilor Bob Whynott, who died last month. Tobey described Tony Verga as being “all about customer service” as a state representative.
“Tony was the nicest guy, nicest guy,” said City Council President Valerie Gilman. “He did so much for the city … My heart goes out to Greg and his entire family and it’s such a loss for all of us.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714, or at eforman@northofboston.com.
