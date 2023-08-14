DERRY — With waitresses dashing around carrying hot food and coffee, customers chatting with each other and 1960s pop songs playing in the background, it seemed like any other day at MaryAnn’s Diner.
A visit from a presidential hopeful Monday only added to the bustling atmosphere.
“For me, I love it,” said Susann Ingalls, a waitress at MaryAnn’s for 15 years. “It’s all about having that community around.”
Will Hurd, a former congressman from Texas and self-proclaimed dark horse in the Republican race for president, is touring New Hampshire to try to raise enough money and support to appear on the debate stage in Milwaukee on Aug. 23.
Standing at his side was Gov. Chris Sununu, who introduced Hurd to the crowd – whether they were there to see him or not. Sununu has said he would support anyone who is running against former President Donald Trump.
Hurd has said he does not condone the type of Republican Party that Trump created and knows many New Hampshire residents do not as well. Those are the people he is trying to reach.
“The 2020 election said it clearly,” Hurd said. “People said, ‘Don’t be a jerk’ and ‘Don’t be a socialist.’ Who is the independent who voted for Joe Biden and will now vote for Trump? They won’t, they won’t jump back.”
Jonah Kilinc, a 9-year-old from Exeter, shook Hurd’s hand. Jonah told Hurd he wants to be an astronaut and work in space. Jonah and his father, Aykut Kilinc, agreed that the small crowd at MaryAnn’s allowed for personal interaction with the presidential candidate.
“This many people means you can spend more time with them,” Jonah said. “That was a good moment.”
While Hurd is still working to qualify for the first debate – and polling at only a tenth of a percent nationally, Sununu said the former congressman shouldn’t be counted out based solely on the numbers.
“The UNH (University of New Hampshire) poll had me losing by a lot,” Sununu said of his race in 2016. “I won by 2%. The difference between what makes a good candidate or not is if they can close in November.”
Hurd said he doesn’t plan on being a blip on the radar. He plans on being, at the very least, on that first debate stage.
“This isn’t about peaking next week,” Hurd told a group of supporters. “This is going to be a marathon of a race.”
