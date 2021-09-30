WINDHAM, N.H. — Corey Lewandowski of Windham, one of former President Donald Trump's top aides, has been accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward a woman at a Las Vegas charity event.
The woman, Trashelle Odom, the wife of a Idaho construction executive, said in a statement sent to various media outlets that Lewandowski made sexually charged comments while also touching her inappropriately during the event.
“On the evening of Sept. 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada, I attended a dinner to support a charity and spend time with wonderful friends,” Odom stated. “He (Lewandowski) repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful.”
Lewandowski's attorney, David Chesnoff, told Politico the "accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response."
On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced she is cutting ties with the political adviser after the accusations against him.
Lewandowski had been key to the Republican governor's rise over the last year, joining her at political events across the country and helping her gain access to Trump's orbit. But his time as her adviser was also marked by frequent staff departures from the governor's office.
Noem spokesman Ian Fury said Lewandowski “will not be advising the governor in regard to the campaign or official office."
He added that Lewandowski's role was as a “volunteer” and he was “never paid a dime” from Noem's campaign or South Dakota government, according to the Associated Press. Fury did not immediately respond to a question about whether Noem saw any of Lewandowski's behavior at the Las Vegas fundraising event, where he was accused of the harassment.
A former top aide to Noem, Maggie Seidel, said in a Wednesday statement to the Associated Press that she thought it would be “outrageous for her to continue to associate with Corey Lewandowski.”
Politico reported that reporters had spoken to four first-hand witnesses who corroborated Odom’s accusation as well as two people who spoke with her about the alleged incidents.
Lewandowski was removed Wednesday from his role running a Trump-supporting super PAC after Odom's accusation.
“Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump World,” Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich wrote in a statement.
He said Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida and longtime Trump supporter who had been assisting with the group, “has our complete faith and confidence in taking over MAGA Action."
Lewandowski and his lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The political operative from Windham was the former president’s first campaign manager in 2016 and remained one his most vocal supporters and trusted outside advisers during his time at the White House, with Trump frequently turning to him at moments of crisis.
In March 2016, Lewandowski was accused by Michelle Fields, then a reporter for the right-wing Breitbart website, of roughly yanking her arm after a Trump news conference. But Lewandowski denied any wrongdoing and Trump repeatedly defended him, even after video emerged of the incident. Lewandowski was charged with battery, but the case was later dropped.
Lewandowski was later fired from his job as Trump’s first campaign manager after clashing with Trump’s adult children, but the separation was only temporary.
He also advised Trump’s 2020 campaign, has served as a CNN political commentator, and has written three books on the former president.
In New Hampshire, Democrats have also been calling on Matt Mowers, a GOP congressional candidate who worked for Trump’s administration, to disavow Lewandowski after he endorsed the candidate. The Mowers campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Material from the Associated Press and Politico was used in this report.